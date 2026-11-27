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The Masandawana legend has offered a detailed post-mortem following the club's disappointing exit from the Carling Knockout Cup at the hands of the Soweto giants. The former Bafana Bafana star admitted that the Brazilians lacked their usual cutting edge as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat in the semi-final clash.

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Analysing tactical shortcomings

Speaking on the 2 Touch Podcast, Teko Modise suggested that the Brazilians were far too cautious when they had the opportunity to hurt their opponents. "I need to be fair, I understand football is a game of emotions, and there are a lot of emotions that come through, and the guys will show up and fight. I’ve never questioned the guys' character or fighting spirit," the former midfielder stated.

Modise emphasised that the team's strength usually lies in its collective identity rather than individual brilliance. He believes the players failed to trust the established philosophy during the high-pressure moments of the semi-final. "It’s just that for me, we always say when things are going bad we need to keep knocking on the door. But as we knock on the door, we still need to do the right things," he added when reflecting on the defeat.

Missed chances & safe play

"Mamelodi Sundowns is a team that never relies on one player - it’s not your responsibility; it’s the team’s responsibility. We have a system and a philosophy that allows everyone to impact the game differently. We had certain instances when we should have done that; we instead tried to play safe and go back, and for me it was like, why don’t you risk that path? If they intercept it, they intercept it, so what," Modise explained.

The legendary playmaker noted that specific attacking patterns were missing from the Sundowns display, particularly in how they utilized the space between the lines. He pointed to the lack of impact in the "hole" where players like Cassius Mailula and Lebo Mothiba are expected to operate. "We were missing those opportunities, Cassius in that hole. Lebo in that hole. So it was just those small little things," Modise concluded when discussing the technical errors on the pitch.

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Addressing the pre-match banter

Before the match, Modise had made headlines by suggesting that Chiefs could concede heavily if they approached the game with the wrong tactics. He clarified that his comments were conditional on how Amakhosi set up their defensive block. "I did say if Chiefs iza ngobuso they would get five, which means you can’t come and play an open game. It’s just unfortunate I didn’t explain that. And then we lost. I understand the banter. I’m all for it - as long as it's within the four lines, it’s football," he remarked.

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By failing to punish Chiefs early on, Sundowns allowed their rivals to settle into a rhythm and gain the confidence necessary to execute a clinical counter-attacking game plan. This strategy eventually paid dividends for the Glamour Boys, who effectively neutralised the Sundowns threat for the majority of the afternoon. The result has left the Chloorkop faithful questioning the team's ability to maintain their dominance across all domestic cup competitions this season.

Mounting pressure

The loss to Chiefs represents a significant blow for Sundowns, marking the second major piece of silverware they have failed to secure this season.

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Focus now returns to the Betway Premiership, where the Brazilians have a chance to recover their form and silence the growing noise from their critics.