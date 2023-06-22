Tau tips Mamelodi Sundowns hot shot Mailula to shine - 'Attacker will write his own story'

Al Ahly attacker Percy Tau has challenged Mamelodi Sundowns' Cassius Mailula to concentrate on his career and avoid emulating him.

Mailula made Downs senior debut last season

Played a vital role to help Downs win PSL

Tau comments on Mailula's future

WHAT HAPPENED: Mailula impressed in his debut season with Sundowns, scoring 15 goals and providing four assists in 31 appearances across all competitions.

His goals helped Masandawana win the Premier Soccer League and reach the Caf Champions League semi-final.

The Bafana attacker has been tipped to hit even greater heights in the forthcoming 2023/24 campaign.

Mailula's exploits have been likened to Tau's, but the Al Ahly winger has urged the 22-year-old to make his own history since the journeys are different.

WHAT HE SAID: "I was loaned; I think he’s playing for Sundowns and playing as a striker, already [that tells you something] I just don’t know whether he is left or right-footed! But nah he’s a good boy, we only wish him the best and hopefully, he will grow," Tau told iDiski Times.

"But my path will never be the same as anyone else, and others’ paths will never be the same as mine, so he will write his own story."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tau is currently the most successful South African player. He won the PSL twice, the Nedbank Cup, two Caf Champions League titles, as many Caf Super Cups, two Egyptian Super Cups, the Egypt Cup, and the Belgian Pro League among other individual accolades.

WHAT NEXT: Tau and Mailula are expected to play together for Bafana in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Ivory Coast.