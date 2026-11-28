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Bayern Munich defender Jonathan Tah was pleased with his side's performance against Hamburg despite the goalless draw between the two teams at the Volksparkstadion on Saturday in matchday 11 of the Bundesliga. The Bavarians finished the game with ten men after Joshua Kimmich was sent off shortly before half-time.

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Tah told reporters after the game: "I don't think you could tell that we were playing with a man down in the second half. And when you can say that, you can certainly be proud of the performance."

The Germany international continued: "Of course, you want to win, take the points and bring them home. That goes without saying."

He added: "We're never satisfied when we don't win, but we can really be proud of the performance we put in, playing away from home with ten men. It's not easy at all, and we simply have to build on that."

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Kimmich sent off

Bayern's afternoon turned in the 44th minute. Hamburg's Alexander Røssing-Lelesiit pushed Kimmich, Kimmich pulled his hair and, after a VAR review, referee Bastian Dankert showed him a straight red card.

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Asked whether Kimmich realised his actions had not been wise, Tah said: "Yes, I think he knows that. We all know that. There's no need to keep discussing it or talking about it. It's clear."

He went on: "But we had to deal with the situation during the game, and I think that's the most important thing. I think we handled it brilliantly in the second half. As I said, what he (Kimmich) did wasn't right, he knows that and we all know that. We have to move on."

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The mood around the Bavarian club is tense right now, and Tah admitted as much: "It's really crazy how quickly things change in football, how you can feel one way one week and then feel completely different the next."

He continued: "We play again on Tuesday and then on Friday. If we win both games, everything will look good again from the outside."

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Tah added: "I don't think we should get caught up in the waves of opinion that reach us from outside, which are understandable. We will keep sticking to our principles."

The former Bayer Leverkusen defender went on: "We know there are difficult situations at the moment, both for some players individually and for us as a team. But the only way through it is to stick together as a team, and that's exactly what we're going to do."

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Injuries

Bayern boss Vincent Kompany had a fresh worry in Konrad Laimer. The substitute came on in the 53rd minute and was forced off in the 87th.

The Belgian said: "It doesn't look good. Usually you can get through an injury like that and carry on playing, but he couldn't. So that's not a good sign. But we haven't complained so far, and we're not going to start now. Our ambitions remain the same."

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Kompany insisted, however, that taking off teenager Lennart Karl had nothing to do with a physical problem: "Lennart wasn't injured. The plan was basically for him not to play the full 90 minutes again today. We mustn't forget that this player is still only 18 years old."