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Gianni Infantino, president of world football's governing body FIFA, has entered a new phase of political and legal pressure as Democrats in the US Congress step up moves to investigate his relationship with the administration of Republican President Donald Trump, as well as a controversial investment project that aimed to bring private-sector investors into the commercial rights of FIFA tournaments, chief among them the World Cup.

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Sky News has revealed that the office of Democratic congressman Jamie Raskin has started contacting current and former FIFA employees, some of whom held senior positions, asking them to give testimony before the House Judiciary Committee.

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Voluntary interviews are expected to begin soon. From the start of the new year, the committee could go further, using its powers to summon witnesses and obtain documents once the Democrats take control of it in January 2027.

The investigation aims to examine what Raskin calls "mounting evidence of potential corruption and political quid pro quo between FIFA and the Trump administration", and to scrutinise the nature of Infantino's relationship with the US president.

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The Democratic congressman has raised several issues, including FIFA leasing an office inside Trump Tower in New York and handing its peace prize to Trump. He has also questioned whether the relationship gave the US administration preferential treatment or influenced FIFA's decisions.

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At the heart of the investigation sits the "FIFA Forward Enterprise" project. The proposal involved setting up a commercial company with an estimated value of $20 billion and selling a 20% stake to investors led by Thrive Capital, the firm of Joshua Kushner, brother of Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, in return for a proposed investment of around $4.2 billion.

Documents seen by the Associated Press showed the plan would have transferred the commercial rights to FIFA tournaments to the new company for up to 96 years. Infantino backed away from it at the end of last July amid widespread objections.

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All this comes ahead of the FIFA presidential election, scheduled for 18 March 2027 in Morocco. For the first time since his election in 2016, Infantino faces a genuine challenge.

FIFA has received three nominations: Infantino, French Football Federation president Philippe Diallo and Japan Football Association honorary president Kozo Tashima. The electoral committee will review them before final approval.

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The US investigation is likely to pile more pressure on Infantino, especially if the testimony or documents yield new information about the investment project or his ties to the US administration.

It could also damage his standing with the national associations who will take part in the vote, and hand his rivals fresh ammunition to challenge his management style and the transparency of his decisions. Nothing so far proves any wrongdoing on his part, though. Nor does the investigation automatically mean a criminal case will be opened or that he will be excluded from the election.

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Will the Democrats work with the Europeans to topple him?

A European front opposed to Infantino already exists, but it is moving along a separate track from the US investigation.

Last August, UEFA's executive committee announced it was considering filing a criminal complaint in Switzerland over suspected financial mismanagement linked to the project. European football's governing body has also gone to US courts seeking documents and testimony from Joshua Kushner's company and entities linked to FIFA.

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That opens the door to a convergence of interests between the Democrats and the Europeans. The US investigation could turn up information and documents of real value to the legal route UEFA is pursuing, while European pressure could boost the investigation's political impact within football circles. There is, however, no confirmed information so far about any agreement or direct official coordination between the two sides.

The voting map remains the biggest obstacle for the FIFA president's opponents. UEFA may oppose him, but Infantino enjoys strong support in Asia, Africa and South America.