Surprise: Ronaldo faces a harsh penalty from the Portuguese Federation

Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from the Portugal national team camp could cost him more than just his place in the squad. The Portuguese star now faces the threat of disciplinary sanctions under the Portuguese Football Federation's regulations.

Ronaldo walked out after Jorge Jesus held a press conference in which the manager stressed his full authority to pick the line-up and make technical decisions.

Once the coach had spoken, Ronaldo left Copenhagen for Madrid aboard his private jet. That decision may carry disciplinary consequences, according to Spanish newspaper "Marca", citing its Portuguese counterpart "O Jogo".

The suspension could reach 6 months

Under the Portuguese Football Federation's disciplinary regulations, Ronaldo could be hit with a suspension of between one and six months, plus a financial fine, if his departure is judged to be unjustified.

The regulations state that "any player who, after being legally called up, leaves without justification or fails to attend a training session, a match or any activity of the national teams, or related to the sporting representation of the Portuguese Football Federation or Portugal, shall be penalised with a suspension of between one and six months, and in addition, if the player is a professional, with a fine of between 5 and 10 accounting units".

With the accounting unit set at 102 euros, the potential fine ranges between around 500 and 1,000 euros.

The Portuguese Federation and Ronaldo: two statements with no explanation

On Wednesday evening the Portuguese Football Federation confirmed Ronaldo had left the camp, but it offered no reasons for his decision.

Preparations for the matches against Denmark and Norway would continue as planned, the Federation said, with the other 24 players on the list involved.

Its statement read: "The entire delegation maintains its full focus on the national team's upcoming commitments and on achieving the set objectives".

Ronaldo, meanwhile, took to his social media accounts and promised to reveal in due course the real reasons behind his exit.

The Portugal captain wrote: "After the national team coach's press conference, and after a conversation with the president of the Portuguese Football Federation, I decided to leave the national team camp. In due course, I will tell all Portuguese the truth about the reasons that led me to leave the national team to which I have always dedicated myself".

He added: "Now is the time to wish good luck to Portugal and to all my team-mates, without exception".