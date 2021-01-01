SuperSport United vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Intrigue is in store as the Tshwane derby could see the Brazilians being dislodged from the summit or maintain their lead

and SuperSport United battle for Premier Soccer League ( ) pole position when they collide in a top-of-the-table encounter at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

The Tshwane giants are separated by just two points with Sundowns on top of the standings with 24 points, while Matsatsantsa are second.

It is a clash with a potential to see Downs drop to third spot in case they lose and if also third-placed Swallows FC beat FC on the same day.

SuperSport have a chance to claim the lead if they win, but if they lose, they could remain second or slide down to third spot while the Brazilians remain at the top.

That makes Saturday's match a potentially explosive encounter.

Game SuperSport United vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Saturday, January 16 Time 15:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport's PSL channel 202/SABC 1