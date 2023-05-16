SuperSport United's Hunt relishes battle with Orlando Pirates but insists it would be 'huge disappointment not to get Caf CL football

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt hopes his team beat Orlando Pirates to the second position when the Premier Soccer League concludes on Saturday.

SuperSport & Pirates keen on Caf CL ticket

The Buccaneers are favourites

Hunt remains optimistic

WHAT HAPPENED: SuperSport and Orlando Pirates are chasing the Caf Champions League spot which will be determined this weekend.

Both teams are on 51 points, but Bucs have a favourable goal difference that puts them in second position.

Hunt believes his team shouldn't be struggling to finish behind Mamelodi Sundowns, but argues inconsistency led to that.

The former Kaizer Chiefs coach is hopeful, however, that the Swanky Boys have what it takes to dine with the big boys in Africa next season.

WHAT HE SAID: "Anything can happen [this weekend], I can’t really say what I want to say, for me, it would be personally, it would be a huge disappointment [not to get CAF Champions League football]," Hunt said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"They [players] know we have stuffed this thing up, they know I could have played next week, Grant [Johnson] could have played, Andre [Arendse] could have played and not be worried about the consequences, but we’ll go into the game and give it our best shot."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Some young players might play SuperSport's final game against Sekhukhune United, and the tactician explains the impact the match will have on them.

"We’ll be short of players with one or two suspensions again, so for me, I think the Champions League is a good space, we can use this young crop of Diski players, use a few of them at times and build with them, better players, better human beings," Hunt added.

"It will make them tougher and let’s go in that space. I don’t know if we are the club to be there but I enjoy that space, I love it, I really do."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: SuperSport will have to win against Sekhukhune and hope Bucs drop points against AmaZulu for them to finish second on the table.

However, Hunt should not be too optimistic about Usuthu beating the Sea Robbers considering the fact that they last did so in August 2013. The best they can do is draw if recent statistics are anything to consider.

The Swanky Boys are not guaranteed victory, considering the fact that they have won once and lost once in the three previous meetings with Sekhukhune, with the remaining game ending in a draw.

SuperSport won 3-1 in the initial fixture this season, and Sekhukhune, who are chasing a top-eight finish, will be keen on avenging the loss.

WHAT NEXT: Hunt has to motivate his team for a win, but finishing third will not be that bad considering the fact that they will play in Caf Confederation Cup.