SuperSport United know visiting Kaizer Chiefs is not easy - Fabian McCarthy

The retired Amakhosi defender has warned Amatsantsantsa as the two sides prepare to face off this weekend

legend Fabian McCarthy has backed Amakhosi to claim the full three points when they welcome SuperSport United in their next Premier Soccer League ( ) match this weekend.

The retired centre-back believes coach Ernst Middendorp will have a good plan after watching the Tshwane giants in their previous two matches, against and .

With the Soweto giants fresh from two PSL wins. McCarthy prefers to call them a project in progress, but has warned Amatsantsanstsa that the FNB Stadium is not Orlando Stadium, where they dominate against the Sea Robbers.

“You know it’s going to be a good game of football, there is no doubt about it because SuerSport United have the momentum. They are scoring goals and winning their games,” McCarthy told Goal.

“They didn’t start well against , but they scored three and not conceded in a short space of time. Surely something is going right and that scares me.

“Something is right credit to them, it could be the combinations, planning against the opponent or the spirit in their camp.

Speaking about his former team, McCarthy has sent a strong message to the visitors, saying that coach Kaitano Tembo and Andre Arendse must not think the 2010 Fifa World Cup venue is the Pirates' home ground where they often pick up wins.

“On the other side, Chiefs are picking up points and it doesn’t matter how many goals you score, the bottom line is to pick up three points, celebrate and move on,” he continued.

“We are a work in progress definitely and I am sure Andre, Kaitano and the crew are aware that going to the South of Johannesburg is not easy unlike going to Orlando where they dominate and score four or three goals.

“They won’t find the going easy against the guys from Naturena. It will be a good one and I am sure the supporters are excited and cannot miss it."

The 42-year-old also reflected on the fact that they did not expect bonuses for a draw at home, adding that the Glamour Boys cannot afford to settle for a point on their home turf.

“The three points must stay at home, that is not negotiable. I can tell you that during our time, we didn’t expect bonuses for a draw at home,” noted the former Amakhosi star.

“I don’t know now but all I’m saying is that you can’t drop points at home. I think during the two-week break, the coach was fixing a few things.

“For now, I can say Chiefs is a closed book to SuperSport and I am confident that coach Middendorp has a good plan for the game because he watches the games.

"It will be an interesting game to watch, there’s no doubt about that."