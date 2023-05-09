SuperSport United head coach Gavin Hunt mocks Kaizer Chiefs for spending a lot of money for 'nothing' this season

SuperSport United head coach Gavin Hunt says Kaizer Chiefs spent a lot more money than his team but have nothing to show for it.

Hunt has not spent a cent on transfers this season

Chiefs have nothing to show for their shopping spree

United clash with Amakhosi this weekend

WHAT HAPPENED: Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United are set to clash at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium this weekend in a crunchy Premier Soccer League affair where Matsatsantsa A Pitori are looking to boost their chances of finishing in second place.

If United finish as Mamelodi Sundowns' bridesmaid, they will book themselves a place in the Caf Champions League next season. However, Orlando Pirates are also in the mix as they are currently second, with a two-point gap between themselves and SuperSport.

United coach, Hunt, has lauded his side for being able to push the Soweto giants to the wire, given how his board have refused to open the purse strings to sign players while Amakhosi and the Buccaneers have spent somewhat of a fortune on players.

Pirates' big spending has paid off as the side have navigated into the Nedbank Cup final and also claimed the MTN8 earlier this season. For Chiefs, the outcome is contrasting as Arthur Zwane's team are enduring yet another barren season, with this being the eighth season without winning any silverware.

WHAT WAS SAID: "We have a good crop of young ones who are coming and we will do the best that we can. We are using a different model now.

"When I was here the first time we were able to get one or two players and that is how we were able to win the league. We did not spend a lot of money but we got a few players in. When I was at Wits we only bought one player and the rest were free and on loan," said Hunt.

AND WHAT ELSE? "You have to compare what we have spent with the other teams. We have not spent R1 on any player this season in comparison to how the opposition have spent.

"I always judge it like that and I think that is a better reflection of how my small squad has done this season. We played a lot of youngsters in the beginning and we got a few guys in (on loan) so it balanced out quite nicely because there were no funds to buy anybody and I knew that when I got here," said the four-time league winning coach.

"The key is to try and get the spine right then you have a good team. We have Ricardo Goss, Tyson Hlatshwayo, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Grant Margeman. Wherever I have been I have been successful when I get that right. But sometimes you can't get the players who you want."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: SuperSport have a couple of players on loan, such as Bafana Bafana international Zakhele Lepasa, goalkeeper Ricardo Goss, Margeman, and Thabang Sibanyoni, while defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe is headed to Amakhosi. Meanwhile, Ndlovu's future will also be on the spotlight as his one-year deal comes to an end at the end of the season.

With the spine of the side set to return to their parent clubs at the end of the season, Hunt has already put measures in place to rebuild his side as he intends to promote a couple of youngsters. The young Spartans won the reserve league and Hunt will bring in a few of them.

"The team will decimate, it is the nature of the business, the Rand rules and we will build again. I just think we will try and plan our way because we have a salary cap here and that is how we operate," said Hunt.

WHAT NEXT? SuperSport will play another game at home away from home as their traditional home venue, the Lucas Moripe Stadium is undergoing renovations. Matsatsantsa hosted a couple of their games at the Tshwane University of Pretoria.