Sundowns decide against renewing Siyanda Zwane's contract

Zwane's five-year relationship with the Brazilians has come to an end after being told that his contract will not be renewed

have decided against renewing Siyanda Zwane's contract, Goal can confirm.

According to a source inside the Sundowns camp, Zwane has already been informed of the club's decision to let him pursue his career elsewhere.

"Zwane is not going to be there next season. He has already been informed of this decision," the source told Goal.

The 34-year-old defender spent last season on loan at after being deemed surplus to requirements by coach Pitso Mosimane.

He found the going tough at Sundowns, who had Anele Ngcongca and Thapelo Morena as their preferred right full-backs.

It is unclear if Arrows will jump at the opportunity to sign Zwane on a permanent deal when the transfer window opens in July.

Zwane could only manage seven appearances in all competitions last season without finding the back of the net or registering an assist.

Article continues below

He last played a league match on October 11, 2018, against FC, but even then, he was played out of position as a left-back.

At Sundowns, Zwane made 50 appearances across all domestic competitions and assisted two goals.

Sundowns are expected to bolster their defence ahead of next season, with reports suggesting that they are eyeing Nyiko Mobbie from .