Steve Komphela's reasons for leaving Bloemfontein Celtic

Komphela has revealed his reasons for leaving Phunya Sele Sele, who are currently experiencing financial problems under chairman Max Tshabalala

Coach Steve Komphela's resignation letter to Bloemfontein Celtic has been leaked on social media.

The letter outlines Komphela's reasons for quitting his job just six months after joining Phunya Sele Sele.

In the letter, the 51-year-old mentor revealed how inconducive the conditions were for him and the players to produce the desired results.

Komphela complained about the state of the pitch which the players were made to train under in the past six months as well as unpaid salaries to staff members, including additional benefits the club promised to him when he initially signed on the dotted line.

He also made mention of the fact that Celtic players missed at least 16 days of preparations this season after they went on strike due to unpaid salaries and bonuses.

According to Komphela, DSTV channels were constantly shut down after during his tenure as the management failed to keep up with monthly subscriptions.

Komphela claims that he made the Celtic management aware of some of the abovementioned issues back in October, but he was never responded to by the club's hierarchy.

Komphela warned the Celtic bosses that if none of the issues he raised were to be ignored, then there could be serious damage to the reputation of the club in future.

Celtic are known for their passionate supporters who have been the 12th player in every home game which they have been playing since breaking into the professional ranks.

Komphela, who was earlier this year on the books of Kaizer Chiefs, has since left Phunya Sele Sele for Golden Arrows, who parted ways with the Durban-based club last week.

Celtic are currently placed in the seventh position on the PSL log with 21 points from 15 league matches.

Arrows, on the other hand, find themselves in position 11 with just 16 points from the same number of games.