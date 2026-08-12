Adi Hütter is reportedly still missing two final pieces in Frankfurt to complete his squad: one in defence and one in attack.

According to a report by Bild newspaper, the Austrian coach may now have got his wish. Frankfurt are reportedly looking for "experienced" and "vocal" players with leadership qualities because, overall, the squad are considered too quiet and too well-behaved.

As they search for a striker, according to the tabloid, Ermedin Demirovic may have moved onto the Hessians' radar. The Bosnia and Herzegovina international was already on Eintracht's wish list two years ago, but at the time he preferred a move from FC Augsburg to Stuttgart rather than one to the Main.

So far, though, nothing suggests Frankfurt can now win the race for Demirovic. VfB have just signed a new rival for big money in Dzenan Pejcinovic (VfL Wolfsburg received a transfer fee of 25 million euros), but Demirovic recently made it clear he is not afraid of the competition: "He can come, he is very welcome," he said before the Pejcinovic deal was completed.

Eintracht Frankfurt probably have little to no chance with Ermedin Demirovic

For his part, Demirovic, whose contract runs until 2028, feels very comfortable at VfB and is by no means pushing for a move. "I want to help the team, I want to score goals, as many as possible, and keep moving forward and have a successful season," the 28-year-old made clear.

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Back at the end of July, media reports about Demirovic's supposedly uncertain future in Stuttgart had sparked headlines. Sky had linked the striker with Fenerbahce among others at the time and, in that context, claimed that VfB coach Sebastian Hoeneß would be open to letting Demirovic leave. "I was irritated and, to be honest, annoyed by some of what was written there," Hoeneß firmly denied the reports to Bild and said: "My aim is always to have the best players at VfB and Medo (Demirovic, editor's note) is one of our best players."

Right now, then, it looks as though Frankfurt will have to look elsewhere in their search for a new striker. Arnaud Kalimuendo, who was on loan from Nottingham Forest in the past six months, is one candidate, and Eintracht are known to be keen to sign him permanently. But Kalimuendo would probably cost more than the 20 million euro fee around which the price for Demirovic would likely sit.

Before that, however, the Hessians still need to trim their options at centre-forward. Elye Wahi (OGC Nice) and Jessic Ngankam (Wolfsberger AC), both recently out on loan, are still expected to move on. Michy Batshuayi can also leave, and the same applies to Noel Futkeu. Frankfurt did bring the latter back from Greuther Fürth for 1.3 million euros, but a direct resale is likely. That would leave Eintracht with Jonathan Burkardt and Younes Ebnoutalib as the two number nines in the squad, with a third option ideally still to be added alongside them.