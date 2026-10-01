Spain have lost a player to injury after the 4-1 thrashing of Croatia last Tuesday, with the winger feeling discomfort in his left thigh and returning to his club. No replacement has been called up.

Nico Williams is the man in question. The Athletic Bilbao forward netted Spain's fourth against Croatia in the 89th minute of the second-round group game in the UEFA Nations League.

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The Royal Spanish Football Federation confirmed the player would not be replaced for the two remaining fixtures of the international break: the Czech Republic in Oviedo on Saturday, then Croatia in Split next Tuesday. Spain will see out their camp a player short.

Astatement from the press office of La Roja read: "Nico Williams is absent from the Spain national team camp. The international indicated discomfort in his left thigh, following the match played in Seville against Croatia. During the rest day his condition was closely monitored, and with the discomfort continuing he did not take part in Thursday's training."

It went on: "Following the medical examinations carried out today by the medical services of the Spanish Federation, it was decided to release him from the current camp to continue the recovery process. The medical services at Athletic Bilbao were informed, at all times, of the player's condition, and he will continue his treatment and recovery under the supervision of his club."

European and world champions Spain top their Nations League group on six points, having beaten England 3-2 and Croatia 4-1.



