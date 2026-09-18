Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has named his squad for the start of La Roja's 2026-2027 UEFA Nations League campaign, making four changes to the group crowned at the last World Cup.

Spain return to action following their World Cup triumph, which came on the back of their European Championship title, with a trip to face England at Wembley a week from now. It opens a run of four matches during the international break.

After Wembley, Spain host Croatia on the 29th at the Sánchez-Pizjuán, then meet the Czech Republic in Oviedo on the 3rd. The series closes with another clash against Croatia in Split.

De la Fuente kept the core of his World Cup-winning side despite the changes, sending a clear message: the national team's doors remain open to everyone, and holding a place among the world champions demands relentless excellence and competition.

Four of the 26 players who featured at the World Cup missed out on the new squad.

An injury opens the door for the Inter goalkeeper

Joan García had no choice in his absence. He suffered an injury to his right knee following a fall during the match against Racing, ruling him out of the upcoming national team camp.

De la Fuente seized the chance to call up Inter Milan goalkeeper Josep Martínez, who returns to the Spanish national team after previously wearing the La Roja shirt in June 2021.

That first international appearance under De la Fuente came in the match Spain were forced to play against Lithuania with a second-string side, after the first team was isolated when Sergio Busquets and Diego Llorente contracted coronavirus.

Huijsen returns, and Eric García makes up for Llorente

At right-back, the change came as no surprise after Marcos Llorente announced his retirement from international football on 3 September.

De la Fuente has turned to Eric García in the role, a position in which he has played every minute for his club this season. He also called up Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen, who returns to the national team after missing the World Cup.

Fermín's return and Gavi's absence

In midfield, Barcelona's Gavi drops out after his appearances dwindled following a fresh problem in his knee against Elche.

Gavi started Spain's opening World Cup match against Cape Verde but could not keep his place due to injury.

FIFA's appeals committee rejected the Spanish federation's request to suspend the ban imposed on Gavi over events at the World Cup final.

Fermín López returns to De la Fuente's plans. The Barcelona star missed the World Cup with a foot injury suffered in the final round of last season, despite having been one of the coach's key men before the tournament.

A new Spanish striker leads the scorers' race

Up front, the surprise was the exclusion of Borja Iglesias, one of the options De la Fuente leaned on specifically during the World Cup.

Espanyol striker Roberto Fernández takes his place after establishing himself at the top of the race for the Zarra Trophy, awarded to the best Spanish scorer in the league.

The Espanyol striker beat Camello, Espí and Gonzalo to a spot in the national team squad.

Spain's full squad

Goalkeepers: Unai Simón, David Raya, Josep Martínez.

Defence: Pedro Porro, Eric García, Pau Cubarsí, Laporte, Vivian, Dean Huijsen, Cucurella, Grimaldo.

Midfield: Rodri, Zubimendi, Pedri, Fabián Ruiz, Mikel Merino, Dani Olmo, Baena, Fermín López.

Attack: Nico Williams, Yeremy Pino, Oyarzabal, Ferran Torres, Roberto Fernández, Lamine Yamal, Víctor Muñoz.





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