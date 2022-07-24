Simba SC star and African Goal of the Year winner Sakho dreams of playing for African champions Senegal

The Rufisque-born attacker, who recently shared the stage with compatriot Sadio Mane at the Caf Awards in Morocco, spoke exclusively to GOAL

Simba SC winger Pape Ousmane Sakho has revealed his dream of playing for Senegal following an impressive debut season with his Tanzanian club.

The Senegalese player established himself as one of the most exciting wingers based in Africa as he played a vital role in helping Simba reach the Caf Confederation Cup quarter-finals and challenge for trophies in Tanzania.

Article continues below

His fabulous acrobatic strike against Ivorian giants ASEC Mimosas in a Confederation Cup Group D game in February this year earned him the 2022 Caf African Goal of the Year accolade - beating AmaZulu FC forward Frank Mhango and Zouhair El Moutaraji of Wydad Casablanca to the award.

Sakho, who has been linked with some of the biggest clubs in Africa, Raja Casablanca and Orlando Pirates, spoke about his ambitions.

"I want to play for a bigger club in order to show more of my talent and develop into an even better player," Sakho told GOAL.

"It is also my wish to play for my country one day so that I can defend the colours of the nation."

Having started his professional career at Diambars which has produced the likes of Idrissa Gueye and Kara Mbodji, Sakho is yet to play for Senegal at any level.

The 25-year-old also reflected on Simba's Confederation Cup game against Pirates at the Mecca of South African football, Orlando Stadium in April this year.

"It was a high-level match first and foremost, and it was also important in my career," the former Noisy-le-Grand player added.

"It was a very difficult match for us, but at the same time I really enjoyed playing in that game."

Sakho played 67 minutes as Pirates secure a 1-0 win over Simba and the quarter-final tie ended in a 1-1 draw on aggregate and Bucs wen on to win 5-3 on penalties.