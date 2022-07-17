Shalulile: Mamelodi Sundowns reward Namibian star with new long-term deal
Namibia international Peter Shalulile has signed a contract extension with Mamelodi Sundowns.
The accomplished forward enjoyed a successful 2021-22 campaign in which he scored 30 goals across all competitions.
Shalulile was very influential for the Tshwane giants as they clinched their second domestic treble in the Premier Soccer League era which began in 1996.
Sundowns have now rewarded the prolific marksman with a five-year contract extension.
"Sha Sha commits to the club," a statement read on Sunday afternoon.
"We are delighted to announce our Namibian hitman Peter Shalulile has signed a five-year contract extension with the Brazilians.
"More goals, more celebrations, more records, more Shalulile."
The new deal has extended the 28-year-old's stay at the Chloorkop-based giants to 2027 and his previous deal was due to expire in 2025.
Since joining Sundowns in 2020 from Highlands Park, Shalulile has lifted four major trophies with the club including two PSL championships.
Sha Sha has also won back-to-back PSL Footballer of the Year and PSL Player's Player of the Season accolades as a consistent player for Masandawana.
He also won this past season's PSL Golden Boot award after scoring 23 goals in 30 matches for the Tshwane giants.
Shalulile has signed a new long-term Downs deal
