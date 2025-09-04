Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers NFL Preview: Team news, odds, tickets, predictions, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The San Francisco 49ers head north to Lumen Field for a Week 1 clash with the Seattle Seahawks on September 7, with kickoff set for 4:05 pm ET in Seattle.

After stumbling to a 6-11 finish and bringing up the rear in the NFC West last season, San Francisco enters 2025 with a reshaped roster. Deebo Samuel, Charvarius Ward, Leonard Floyd, and Aaron Banks all departed in the offseason, while standout receiver Brandon Aiyuk is sidelined for at least the opening six weeks as he works his way back from a torn ACL.

On the brighter side, the 49ers welcome back two of their biggest difference-makers. Running back Christian McCaffrey and veteran tackle Trent Williams, who both missed extended stretches last year, return to full strength and should provide a major boost right out of the gate.

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Date Sunday, September 7, 2025 Time 4:05 pm ET / 3:05 pm CT/ 1:05 pm PT Venue Lumen Field (Seattle, Washington) TV Channel FOX Streaming Fubo Buy Tickets Stubhub Odds +116 (Seahawks) | -136 (49ers)

Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers roster & injury news

Seattle Seahawks team news

Seattle's biggest shakeup came under center. After moving on from longtime starter Geno Smith, the Seahawks brought in Sam Darnold fresh off a career year with Minnesota, banking on him to elevate the offense. Darnold won’t have the luxury of throwing to DK Metcalf or Tyler Lockett, both of whom departed in the offseason.

Instead, his arsenal features the dynamic Jaxson Smith-Njigba and former Rams star Cooper Kupp, giving him a blend of youth and experience. Rookie lineman Grey Zabel headlines changes up front as Seattle looks to retool its protection.

Key Injuries: WR Jauan Jennings, WR Russell Gage Jr., and WR Jordan Watkins are doubtful. CB Jakob Robinson, WR Brandon Aiyuk (knee) and QB Tanner Mordecai are sidelined.

Position Players Offense Sam Darnold, Drew Lock, Jalen Milroe (QB); Zach Charbonnet, George Holani, Kenneth Walker III (RB); Robbie Ouzts, Brady Russell (FB); Jake Bobo, Tory Horton, Cooper Kupp, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cody White, Dareke Young (WR); Elijah Arroyo, AJ Barner, Nick Kallerup, Eric Saubert (TE); Olu Oluwatimi, Jalen Sundell (C); Anthony Bradford, Bryce Cabeldue, Josh Jones, Mason Richman, Grey Zabel (G); Charles Cross, Abraham Lucas (OT) Defense DeMarcus Lawrence, Mike Morris, Leonard Williams (DE); Byron Murphy II, Jarran Reed (DT); Derick Hall, Jared Ivey, Ernest Jones IV, Tyrice Knight, Boye Mafe, Uchenna Nwosu, Connor O'Toole, Chazz Surratt, Drake Thomas (LB); Josh Jobe, Derion Kendrick, Nehemiah Pritchett, Devon Witherspoon, Riq Woolen (CB); Coby Bryant, Nick Emmanwori, Julian Love, Ty Okada (S) Special Teams Jason Myers (PK); Michael Dickson (P); Chris Stoll (LS)

San Francisco 49ers team news

For San Francisco, there's a sense of renewal but also plenty of questions. Brock Purdy, who signed a fresh deal this offseason, returns as the unquestioned starter. His backfield is once again led by Christian McCaffrey, the league’s most electric running back in 2023, though his calf injury clouds his Week 1 status.

To lighten the load, the Niners traded for Brian Robinson, adding depth to the ground game. Out wide, Deebo Samuel’s exit leaves a void, but a healthy Brandon Aiyuk and rising talents like Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings give Purdy capable targets. And with George Kittle still among the league’s elite tight ends and a strong offensive line, San Francisco believes its attack can get back to its old explosive ways.

Key Injuries: WR Tony Horton is questionable. G Christian Haynes, WR John Rhys Plumlee, DT Rylie Mills, and DT Johnathan Hankins are out.

Position Players Offense Mac Jones, Brock Purdy (QB); Isaac Guerendo, Jordan James, Christian McCaffrey, Brian Robinson Jr. (RB); Kyle Juszczyk (FB); Jauan Jennings, Skyy Moore, Ricky Pearsall, Demarcus Robinson, Jordan Watkins (WR); Luke Farrell, George Kittle, Jake Tonges (TE); Jake Brendel, Matt Hennessy (C); Ben Bartch, Connor Colby, Drew Moss, Dominick Puni (G); Isaac Alarcon, Spencer Burford, Colton McKivitz, Austen Pleasants, Trent Williams (OT) Defense Robert Beal Jr., Nick Bosa, Yetur Gross-Matos, Bryce Huff, Mykel Williams (DE); Alfred Collins, Kalia Davis, Jordan Elliott, Jordan Jefferson, Sam Okuayinonu, CJ West (DT); Tatum Bethune, Luke Gifford, Nick Martin, Fred Warner, Dee Winters (LB); Renardo Green, Deommodore Lenoir, Chase Lucas, Darrell Luter Jr., Siran Neal, Upton Stout (CB); Ji'Ayir Brown, Jason Pinnock, Marques Sigle (S) Special Teams Jake Moody (PK); Thomas Morstead (P); Jon Weeks (LS)

Seahawks vs 49ers head-to-head record

As for history, this NFC West rivalry has been fiercely contested, Seattle holds the edge with 31 wins in 54 meetings (including two postseason clashes), while San Francisco has claimed 23.

Which channel is Seahawks vs 49ers game on?

The Seattle Seahawks vs the San Francisco 49ers game in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season will air live on FOX in the US. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which is offering a 7-day free-trial for new subscribers.

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

How to buy Seahawks vs 49ers ticket

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

READ MORE: NFL 2025 Tickets: Prices, deals, season tickets & membership information

Seahawks vs 49ers Fantasy Football

Brock Purdy enters Week 1 as a borderline QB1, slotted at QB12 with a 16.8-point projection, but faces a daunting matchup against Seattle’s secondary that could keep him in check. The one sure thing for San Francisco remains Christian McCaffrey, sitting comfortably as RB4 with 17.7 projected points thanks to his do-it-all role as both a runner and pass-catcher. With the Niners’ receiving corps banged up, Ricky Pearsall steps into the spotlight as a potential breakout WR3/flex, while Jauan Jennings carries a bit more risk but still figures to command a healthy share of targets.

On the other side, Sam Darnold projects as QB23 with 15.3 points, tasked with battling a relentless 49ers pass rush. The Seahawks’ offense should still run heavily through Kenneth Walker III, who comes in at RB16 and offers strong flex appeal with room for a big outing at home. Jaxon Smith-Njigba sits at WR17 and brings plenty of upside, though Seattle’s new play-calling wrinkles and San Francisco’s defense add volatility to his outlook. Meanwhile, George Kittle ranks TE3, giving fantasy managers a high-end starting option, albeit in a tricky matchup.

Fantasy Takeaways:

Christian McCaffrey is a locked-in RB1 with elite volume.

George Kittle remains a top-three TE despite matchup concerns.

Ricky Pearsall offers breakout WR3/flex potential, while Jauan Jennings is a deeper flex play.

Kenneth Walker III should be trusted as a strong RB2/flex option.

Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba carry riskier profiles but could pay off if game script turns favorable.

The 49ers defense (DST11) is the better streaming choice over the Seahawks (DST21).

Seahawks vs 49ers Game Predictions

The biggest question mark heading into Sunday is whether Seattle’s defense can slow down San Francisco’s explosive attack.

With Christian McCaffrey’s versatility and George Kittle’s ability to change a game in an instant, the 49ers are notorious for overwhelming opponents early and putting games out of reach before halftime.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, are leaning heavily on youth this season—eight rookies on offense and three more on defense, which signals a franchise looking to the future. That kind of inexperience makes growing pains inevitable, and for Week 1, it’s hard to see anything other than a Niners victory.

According to ESPN’s projections, San Francisco carries a 53.7% chance of winning, while Seattle sits at 45.9%, with the slim remainder left for the possibility of a tie.

Seahawks vs 49ers Odds

Spread: Seahawks +2.5 (-110), 49ers -2.5 (-110)

Total: 43.5 (Over -120/Under -102)

Moneyline: +116 (Seahawks) | -136 (49ers)

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