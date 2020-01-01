Safa and PSL reach agreement over player registration deadline ahead of 2020/21 season

The federation boss shared an update on when the new season will get underway as it clashes with the Fifa break

South African Football Association (Safa) CEO Tebogo Motlanthe says they have agreed with the Premier Soccer League ( ) to extend the window for player registrations and dropped a hint that the start of the 2020/21 season could clash with the Fifa international window.

Although the new PSL season was scheduled to get underway on October 9, the date clashes with the Fifa international break which runs from October 5 until 13.

On the other hand, Motlanthe also confirmed the agreement they have with the league as far as registering the players in all the Safa divisions, including the National First Division (NFD) and the ABC Motsepe League.

“There has been a good understanding with the league and the management committee of the league has ratified our request that the registration period is extended until the end of November,” Motlanthe told City Press print edition.

On Bafana Bafana’s possible return to action, Motlanthe explained they will wait for a directive from the Sports Minister, Nathi Mthethwa, whilst also confirming the new season might not be played in a Biologically Safe Environment (BSE).

“It’s one of the issues that we’ll take up with the minister of sports because it says continental travel is allowed but international sport team events are still not allowed. We believe we’ll find solutions after this," he added.

“The resolution of the meeting is to escalate this to the minister before regulations are publicized.”

The CEO’s sentiments come as Safa is yet to deliver two clubs for promotion from the ABC Motsepe League to fill the spot left by relegated teams Royal Eagles and Mbombela United.

On the other hand, Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki is set to announce his squad for the international friendlies against Zambia on Wednesday next week.

It is reported that Ntseki presented his programme to the Safa executives on Saturday as he looks to prepare his team for the clashes scheduled to be staged in Rustenburg on October 8 and against Namibia three days later.

Moreover, the publication reports that during the national executive committee meeting held in Johannesburg on Saturday, Motlanthe said the football governing body would communicate a new registration date for the players with Fifa.

This comes after the league’s governing body confirmed the transfer window would run from September 22 until November 17.