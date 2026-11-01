Ruben Amorim sends WARNING to AC Milan fans despite stunning Inter derby win

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Ruben Amorim praised his AC Milan side after a revitalising Derby della Madonnina victory over Inter, but warned supporters that difficult moments still lie ahead. The manager was thrilled with the response following a disappointing midweek defeat, as key returning players made a massive impact.

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Derby delight for Milan

Amorim enjoyed a revitalising first Derby della Madonnina as his Milan side secured a crucial victory over Inter. The manager was under immense pressure following a disappointing 4-2 home defeat to Bologna just days earlier, but his team responded emphatically.

Diego Moreira produced a decisive performance, scoring from a free-kick and providing two assists to establish a commanding 2-0 lead within the opening 10 minutes. Christian Pulisic and Adrien Rabiot both found the back of the net to put Milan in control. Inter fought back when Alessandro Bastoni headed in a Hakan Calhanoglu corner. However, the opposition rarely threatened Mike Maignan in the Milan goal, ensuring Amorim's side claimed the local bragging rights.

Amorim issues warning to fans

Despite the joyous scenes at the final whistle, Amorim was quick to keep expectations grounded. The Milan boss acknowledged the significance of the result but reminded supporters that the team is still a work in progress.

"I was happy with a lot of things, we started really well, they are very strong in the air, but we changed the way we addressed the game, I think compared to other games, we are improving," Amorim told DAZN.

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"It was not an amazing game, but it’s an amazing night for our fans and it was important for us to win this after Wednesday so we can move forward," Amorim added, before delivering a blunt reality check. "It's an amazing night, we’ll also have bad moments."

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Returning stars make the difference

The tactical battle saw Inter boss Cristian Chivu deploy a surprise 3-4-2-1 formation, utilising Petar Sucic and Andy Diouf behind lone striker Marcus Thuram. However, it was Milan's returning personnel who ultimately dictated the flow of the contest.

Amorim welcomed Mario Gila, Moreira and Rabiot back into the starting line-up after they missed the Bologna defeat, and the trio delivered an immediate impact. The manager also highlighted Luka Modric's calming presence when in possession during the second half.

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"I felt the team was angry with the last result, but we need to be really honest, Gila, Moreira and Rabiot made a big difference in the game," Amorim explained. "In the second half, we maintained the ball, we were really good on that, Luka Modric helped a lot on that."

Serie A title race wide open

The crucial derby victory has propelled Milan up to fourth place in the Serie A table. They have now collected 21 points from their opening 10 matches of the domestic campaign, easing the pressure on Amorim's shoulders.

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Crucially, the win ensures they sit just four points behind early pacesetters Lazio and Inter. Attention will now turn to continental action as Milan prepare for their next fixture. They will host Ferencvaros in the Europa League as they aim to register another important victory in front of their home supporters.