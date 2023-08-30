Brazilian Lucas Ribeiro scored a brace to help 10-man Mamelodi Sundowns defeat Polokwane City 2-0 in the Premier Soccer League outing.

Sundowns have won seven matches across all competitions

They are leading the PSL table with maximum points

Masandawana have been dominating Mzansi

TELL ME MORE: The Premier Soccer League defending champions started the match on a high, firing from all cylinders in search of an early goal.

They were rewarded 11 minutes into the game when Marcelo Allende was fouled in the danger zone and Brazilian Lucas Ribeiro stepped up for the occassion to hand Downs a deserved lead.

Polokwane were raided more often and it could have been worse for them only if Sundowns could have been more clinical in the first half.

Article continues below

Five minutes after the pause, Ribeiro was at it again, this time around hitting the back of the net after the defenders failed to clear the danger and the rebound kindly fell on his feet.

Downs finished with a player less after Lebohang Maboe's red card in the 86th minute for a dangerous tackle, but the incident did little to hurt their chances of getting another win.

OUR MVP: Ribeiro has settled well at Masandawana and was a menace the entire game. He should have scored more.

The attacker has four goals and an assist in the five matches he has played so far in his debut PSL season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE:

Sundowns have now won all their six league matches, taking their tally to 18, eight more than their closest challengers Golden Arrows and SuperSport United who have played five games each.

The defending champions have won the league six consecutive times and with their current form, it might be seven in a row this season.

IN THREE PICTURES:

Backpage

Backpage

Backpage

WHAT NEXT: With a host of Downs players out injured, Mokwena has limited time to ensure he bolsters the squad considering the fact that the team have many competitions they will be taking part in.