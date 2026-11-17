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Pyramids FC's head coach has offered a fascinating insight into the elite talent he has managed across the continent. The South African tactician, currently enjoying a historic winning streak in Egypt, singled out the Bafana Bafana star as one of Africa's premier right-backs.

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Mokwena’s elite defensive trio

Rhulani Mokwena has placed Khuliso Mudau among Africa's elite right-backs, highlighting the defender's quality and consistency at the highest level. The Mamelodi Sundowns star became a key figure under Mokwena during their time together at Chloorkop, earning recognition for his energy, defensive solidity and contributions going forward.

"I have previously coached three of the best right-backs in Africa. I had a right-back at Mouloudia Club of Algiers whom I consider to be among the top three players in his position, and I also coached Mudau, the Sundowns player, who everyone is talking about, and I also consider him to be among the top 3 right-backs in Africa," said Mokwena, as per Soccer Laduma.

Surprise over Morocco omissions

While Mudau’s reputation is well-established, Mokwena also reserved high praise for his current Pyramids star, Mohamed Chibi. The Moroccan defender has been a vital part of the club’s current momentum as they prepare for a massive top-of-the-table clash against Al Ahly. Mokwena admitted he is baffled by Chibi's lack of regular involvement with the Moroccan national team.

"I am still surprised that he is not in the Moroccan national team, as he has many good qualities. I know that the Moroccan national team has a great blessing in having Achraf Hakimi, who is certainly one of the best players in the world, but this is the nature of football," Mokwena explained. He further emphasised that Chibi's character is just as impressive as his technical ability on the pitch.

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"For me, when you deal with a player like Chibi, the first thing that matters to me is that he is a good person, and he is a really great person... I have met many Moroccans who have his qualities," he added.

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The attacking flair of 'Chibinho'

He has been so impressed by Chibi’s contributions in the final third that he has given the player a nickname that reflects his flair. The coach noted that the defender possesses exceptional abilities to advance and create problems for opposition backlines throughout the Egyptian Premier League season.

"As for Chibi, he has exceptional abilities to advance into the final attacking third of the field... I call him Chibinho, because I think he is more Brazilian than Moroccan," the tactician added.

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Whether it is Mudau's consistency or Chibi’s creative spark, Mokwena continues to champion the best defensive talent in African football.