Rhulani Mokwena chasing Bayern Munich record after Pyramids FC secure 14th straight win

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The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach is rapidly cementing his status as one of the most successful coaches on the continent after guiding Pyramids FC to a historic run of form. The Egyptian side have now entered the conversation alongside Europe’s elite following their latest victory in domestic cup competition.

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Mokwena eclipses AC Milan legendary streak

Pyramids FC continued their relentless pursuit of perfection on this week, securing their 14th consecutive victory across all competitions. The 2025 African champions managed to edge out Smouha with a slender 1-0 victory in the Egyptian League Cup, a result that ensures Rhulani Mokwena’s side progresses to the next phase of the tournament. The decisive moment arrived in the second half when Ahmed Atef Cat found the net, maintaining the club's flawless start to the current campaign.

This remarkable streak of 14 wins from 14 matches has seen the Egyptian outfit surpass the legendary AC Milan side of the 1992/93 season. During that famous era, the Italian giants, boasting talents such as Marco van Basten and Ruud Gullit, managed to win 11 straight games to open their campaign.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns tactician has transformed Pyramids into a winning machine since taking the reins and the victory over Smouha was not just about cup progression but about maintaining a psychological edge that few teams in the region can currently match.

This sensational run of form has now firmly established Pyramids as the team to beat domestically or on the continent. The consistency shown by the squad suggests that the internal culture implemented by the technical team is yielding immediate dividends.

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Despite the celebrations surrounding their 14th win, the focus remains on the bigger picture and the silverware available this season. Mokwena has frequently spoken about the need for constant improvement, and while the statistics are impressive, the primary objective remains domestic and continental glory.

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Bayern Munich record within Pyramids' reach

While eclipsing AC Milan is a significant milestone, the ultimate benchmark in European football remains the record set by Bayern Munich. Under the guidance of Vincent Kompany during the 2025/26 season, the German powerhouse established an all-time record by winning 16 consecutive matches to start their campaign.

The path to matching Bayern Munich's achievement will not be easy, as the fixture list presents significant challenges in the coming weeks. Pyramids are scheduled to return to the pitch this Saturday for an Egypt Cup encounter against El Dakhleya. A victory in that match would take their tally to 15, leaving them just one win shy of the record held by the Bundesliga giants as they head into the upcoming international break.

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Should they navigate the cup tie successfully, a date with destiny awaits following the break. The opportunity to match the 16-game winning streak could come against their fierce rivals, Al Ahly.

Mokwena’s tactical flexibility will be tested as he manages his squad through these high-pressure games while balancing the demands of multiple competitions. The football world will be watching closely to see if the Egyptian side can maintain their composure and join Bayern at the pinnacle of this specific statistical category.