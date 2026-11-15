Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Advertisement
Explore Betting on GOAL
AC Milan v FC Internazionale - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Reverse route worth 80 million euros: Milan turn to Kaka to snatch Real's star

Follow GOAL on Google

AC Milan believe that reviving their relationship with one of their former stars could open the door to a notable deal from Real Madrid, with the Italian club on the hunt for a new striker and more than one party involved in the negotiations.

Advertisement

Kaka could prove the key to Milan landing his compatriot Endrick in January, according to Italian newspaper "La Gazzetta dello Sport", by reaching out to the forward and convincing him to try a new chapter at the San Siro.

The Italian club are weighing up an approach to Real Madrid to take the Brazilian on loan, with the deal to include a purchase clause worth around 60 million euros plus financial add-ons. Ruben Amorim's side are hunting a new striker this winter.

Gerry Cardinale, the Milan owner, enjoys a strong relationship with the "Roc Nation" agency that represents Endrick. He asked last summer to be kept informed of any decision on the player's future, a sign of how long the Italian club have fancied the move.

Read also: Mourinho sacrifices Real duo, and a firm stance towards Endrick

Milan are not alone in chasing the Brazilian. Roma are also tracking his situation, while clubs in England and France are weighing up a move of their own in the coming period, according to Defensa Central, citing the Italian newspaper.

Advertisement
Advertisement

That is where Kaka comes in. The former Milan and Real Madrid star may step in to sell his compatriot on the move to Italy. His role would be to win over the player, while the financial details and transfer terms, including what happens once the loan ends, stay in the hands of the two clubs.

Related Topics

Read also: Portugal's fall is the password, Morocco cements its global standing

The Endrick deal: Milan's options and Real's clause

Milan have two routes. They can sign Endrick on loan with an option to buy, or agree an obligation to buy at the end of the season. The first leaves the Italian club with the final say on keeping the player. The second would force them to complete the deal on the terms struck in January.

One possible clause would hand Real Madrid a buy-back option worth 80 million euros, should Endrick move permanently to Milan and the Spanish club want him back down the line. That gives Los Blancos the chance to bring the forward home again if they decide to let him go now.

Advertisement

Spanish reports say Endrick wants out this winter in search of more minutes, with the club's hierarchy ready to listen to offers. Jose Mourinho, though, would rather keep the Brazilian in his squad, leaving the forward's next destination hanging on how the negotiations play out.

Read also: "What Abu Rida did is not right", Hassan Shehata levels an accusation at Salah

Written byAhmad Salah

Senior Editor

journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.

 

I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.

 

Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.

 

My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.

with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.

 

My Story with Soccer

My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.

As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.

My Best Soccer Memories 

Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.

My All-Time Team

Buffon

Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos

Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta

Diego Maradona

Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo

My Favorite Articles:

The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!

 

Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled 

The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?


(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?


Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years

The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars

The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will 

Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?

The story of crypto levers... Is 

Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?


Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!

Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?

Social media accounts:

View Author Profile