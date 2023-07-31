Given Msimango has detailed why he has joined Kaizer Chiefs over Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates.

Msimango reveals why he chose Chiefs over Pirates

Downs were also believed to be monitoring the player

He talks about his new partnership at Amakhosi

WHAT HAPPENED: As soon as TS Galaxy appointed Msimango as their captain, there was a lot of indication that the defender would be one of the best in the Premier Soccer League and that subsequently attracted interest from the big players in the league.

Chiefs won the race for his signature back in January when they tied him down on a pre-contract, effectively fending off interest from arch rivals Pirates and potential interest from Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 26-year-old has since revealed why he has chosen Amakhosi over other teams in the top-flight.

WHAT WAS SAID: "It was important to go where I’m wanted and they made it very clear that everyone wanted me here. It wasn’t a split decision or anything like that. So when you are wanted in an environment you flourish as a player and it gives you the confidence to perform," he told iDiski Times.

"For me that was the key, it wasn’t just one individual wanting my service. When I saw that I couldn’t believe it – such a big club, such massive individuals who have achieved so much in the sport. I was just happy to come, to be mentored and to learn from the best. Here I am today and I’m learning and I’m happy about that," Msimango added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having played two pre-season friendlies for Amakhosi where they had underwhelming performances against Tanzania's Young African and Botswana's Township Rollers, Msimango seems to have already forged a partnership with his new teammate Thatayaone Ditlhokwe. The duo are expected to be the mainstay of Molefi Ntseki's rear guard in the 2023/24 season.

WHAT'S NEXT: Chiefs are expected to make a few more signings to bolster their squad as they are believed to be hot on the heels of Thabo Cele.