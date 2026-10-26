According to transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, versatile attacker Licina is on Bundesliga club RB Leipzig's radar. The Saxony side are keeping a close eye on him as they consider a winter signing.

Licina has been under contract with Juventus Turin since January 2026. Last summer, he joined second-division side US Cremonese on loan to get playing time. He has three goal involvements in nine competitive appearances there, with two goals and one assist.

Before moving to Italy's record champions, Licina was under contract with Bayern Munich and progressed through every youth team, from the Under-17s and Under-19s to the reserves. He never made a first-team appearance.

The 19-year-old left the Munich club at the time because he saw no prospects there and wanted a fresh start with Juventus in Italy. At the Old Lady, though, he played only for the Under-20s and the second team. He recorded one goal and one assist in 13 competitive appearances in the third-tier Serie C.

Although a Germany Under-19 international, Licina could also play for Montenegro. He has made 31 appearances for Germany's youth teams so far, scoring four goals.