Reported Kaizer Chiefs transfer target Human 'wouldn’t say no' if Ntseki comes calling

Maritzburg United attacking midfielder Rowan Human has responded to rumours linking him with a move to Kaizer Chiefs.

Human wants out of Maritzburg

He has been linked with Chiefs

He now comments on the rumours

WHAT HAPPENED? Human is pushing to continue Premier Soccer League football next season after Maritzburg United were relegated to the National First Division. This coincides with reports suggesting Amakhosi are interested in the 22-year-old.

The Soweto giants have so far signed six players and could add Human to further strengthen their attack after already signing the likes of Ranga Chivaviro and Pule Mmodi.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Yes, they [Kaizer Chiefs] are a big team and they have good players so I wouldn’t say no to going there,” Human said as per Phakaaathi.

“They have a good team and I feel like they need to compete for trophies. I’m not too sure about being linked with SuperSport United and how that is going but I haven’t heard anything so I’m not sure but to work with Gavin Hunt is always something good because he gave me an opportunity as a young boy.

“As it stands I’m not sure because I’m at the Cosafa Cup with Bafana and I’m focused on this now and after that I will know where I need to be. At the moment, my representatives are still in discussions with the club [Maritzburg United] and working on a deal but as far as I know, I’m still contracted to Maritzburg.

“I would love to stay in the PSL and I haven’t thought about playing in the second division.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Human has been in top form for Bafana Bafana at the ongoing Cosafa Cup tournament in Durban. He saved South Africa from losing to Namibia with an equalising volley after coming on as a substitute in their Group A opener on Wednesday.

Continuing with such a rich vein of form could push Chiefs to be more aggressive in pursuing him. It could also attract the interest of other PSL clubs. Being in top form could also see Human returning to Europe following a previous stint in Israel.

But SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt could use his influence to sign the attacker he introduced to PSL football just before his 19th birthday in January 2020 during their days at Bidvest Wits.

STORY IN THREE PICTURES:

BackpagePix

BackpagePix

Backpagepix

WHAT NEXT FOR HUMAN? The forward is expected to be in the Bafana starting line-up when they take on Botswana in their second Group A game on Saturday.