Red Arrows coach disappointed with CAF Confederation Cup win over Kaizer Chiefs - 'Our target was to score three goals in this game'

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Red Arrows head coach Chisi Mbewe has admitted to a sense of frustration despite leading his side to a vital first-leg victory over South African giants Kaizer Chiefs. The Zambian outfit secured a slender advantage in their CAF Confederation Cup clash, but the manager believes the margin of victory should have been far greater.

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Mbewe targets bigger margin against Soweto giants

Red Arrows head coach Chisi Mbewe has revealed that he was aiming for a far more comprehensive result in the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round tie against Kaizer Chiefs.

Speaking to the media following the final whistle, Mbewe was candid about his expectations for the encounter and the specific game plan his technical team had devised for the Amakhosi. The coach acknowledged the prestige of their opponents but insisted that his players were well-prepared to exploit the vulnerabilities of the PSL side.

"Coming into this game, we knew it was not going to be an easy encounter, considering the experience and maturity Kaizer Chiefs have in this competition. We planned for them," Mbewe said after the game, as per the club's media.

"I am happy with the way the boys fought and approached the game. Despite missing several chances, they showed great commitment and created numerous opportunities. Sometimes, that is the nature of football. you can create so many chances and end up scoring just one goal. Our target was to score three goals in this game and you could see by the chances we created."

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Tactical dominance not reflected on the scoreboard

While the victory provides a platform for Red Arrows to progress, the lack of clinical finishing remains a point of concern for Mbewe as he prepares for the return leg. The Airmen dominated large spells of the game, frustrating a Chiefs side that has struggled to impose themselves recently.

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The tactical setup employed by Mbewe seemed to catch Chiefs off guard, as the Zambian side moved the ball with pace and purpose. However, the inability to find the second and third goals has kept the door open for a potential comeback by the Soweto giants at the FNB Stadium.

Mbewe believes his team showed the necessary hunger but lacked the final touch required to put the tie out of reach.

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The manager’s focus has now shifted immediately to the psychological preparation of his squad. He is wary of the atmosphere they will face in Johannesburg and wants to ensure that the excitement of the first-leg victory does not morph into a dangerous level of complacency.

Confidence remains high for the trip to South Africa

Despite his disappointment regarding the missed goals, the Red Arrows boss remains extremely confident about his team's prospects of reaching the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup. He believes that the pressure will be firmly on Kaizer Chiefs to overturn the deficit in front of their home supporters, which could create more openings for his side on the counter-attack. The coach has challenged his players to maintain their intensity and mental focus, promising that his team will travel south with the intention of finishing the job they started in Ndola.

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Mbewe's defiant stance suggests he is not intimidated by the prospect of facing the Amakhosi in their own backyard. He pointed to the team's ability to create chances as a sign of their attacking potency, regardless of the venue. The focus during training sessions leading up to the second leg will likely revolve around composure in front of goal, ensuring that if similar opportunities arise in South Africa, they are taken with more conviction.

"I think the message to the players is loud and clear. We have played the first half of the game. We need the very strong mental strength when we travel to South Africa, we don't need to be complacent," Mbewe added.

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"It's in our hands. We go there, we fight and ensure we qualify for the group stage and this time around I can sure you Red Arrows is qualifying for the group stages."

The Airmen will now look to defend their narrow advantage and secure a famous aggregate win against one of the continent's most recognisable footballing institutions on Friday evening.