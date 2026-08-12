If Borussia Dortmund's offer reaches a €50 million base fee plus €5 million in possible bonuses, as several outlets are now reporting, the 19-year-old will be allowed to leave, according to information from Express.

According to that report, Cologne sporting director Thomas Kessler has even given that assurance to El Mala's camp, led by his mother Sabrina, who is driving the negotiations over her son's desire to move and also rejected FC Brentford just a few weeks ago.

On Wednesday, it emerged that Borussia Dortmund are finally going all in for the Germany Under-21 international and are even willing to clearly exceed their own pain threshold to get it done. At the same time, according to information from Sky, that offer will also arrive in Cologne in writing for the first time, removing any lingering doubts.

That would send a decisive signal to Geißbockheim and avoid putting the deal at even greater risk. The club had previously rejected several offers and have since raised their demands. A base fee of around €50 million, without payment in instalments, is said to be crucial to reaching an agreement.

Said El Mala: is there an alternative to Borussia Dortmund?

Should Borussia Dortmund unexpectedly pull out after all, El Mala would still have an option abroad. According to Express, AC Milan are waiting in the wings and could make their move if the transfer fails to materialise. However, that is not expected.

El Mala is seen as Borussia's absolute dream signing, with the club hoping, according to information from Sport Bild, for a profitable long-term deal if they land him. The fact the teenager is expected to overtake Ousmane Dembele (€35 million) as their record transfer is reportedly not viewed as a problem. Instead, the BVB bosses are said to expect a high resale value. A call-up to the Germany national team alone, which Jürgen Klopp is reportedly planning, would push his market value even higher.

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1. FC Cologne: who will be Said El Mala's successor?

He is also said to have already made a name for himself in the Premier League. According to the report, several coaches in England see the Germany Under-21 international as the future Gareth Bale, who moved from Tottenham Hotspur to Real Madrid in 2013 for €100 million thanks to his lightning-fast, direct football. It is also believed that top-class individual players such as El Mala will boost marketing at home and abroad.

Adding to the sense that the transfer saga is nearing its end are reports that Cologne may already have identified an El Mala successor. According to Sport Bild, they have settled on Marcel Regula of Polish top-flight club Zaglebie Lubin, in whom Borussia Dortmund themselves are also said to have shown interest in the recent past.

That fee is reportedly a hefty €8 million. The 19-year-old would become the third-most expensive signing in the Cathedral City club's history. Behind Jhon Cordoba (€17 million, from Mainz 05 in 2017/18) and club icon Lukas Podolski (€10 million, from Bayern Munich in 2009/10).



