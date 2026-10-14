Reason behind Kaizer Chiefs last-minute withdrawal of Faiz Abrahams revealed

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Amakhozi were forced into an emergency reshuffle just moments before their clash with Stellenbosch FC after a major administrative oversight came to light. The late drama saw Faiz Abrahams removed from the starting line-up despite having been initially named to face his parent club.

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The loan clause that sparked chaos

Kaizer Chiefs fans were left confused on Tuesday evening when the team sheet for their Betway Premiership encounter against Stellenbosch FC underwent a dramatic revision just minutes before the action commenced at FNB Stadium. The Amakhosi had originally included Faiz Abrahams in their starting eleven, only to pull the attacker at the eleventh hour. The reason behind this sudden change has now emerged, pointing toward a specific contractual obligation that prohibited the player from taking the field against the club that still owns his registration.

It has been revealed that a clause in Abrahams’ loan agreement strictly forbids him from playing against Stellenbosch during his temporary spell at Naturena. According to a report in FARPost, the Chiefs technical team was apparently unaware of this restriction when they finalised their tactical plans and selection for the match. The issue only came to the surface when Stellenbosch officials reportedly queried the inclusion of the player after seeing his name on the official team sheet, forcing Amakhosi into a frantic, late adjustment to their personnel.

This oversight meant that Mduduzi Shabalala was drafted into the side as a direct replacement for the Stellenbosch loanee. While the situation created a significant amount of pre-match tension and uncertainty within the Chiefs camp, Shabalala proved to be a reliable deputy. After Sinoxolo Kwayiba had given the visitors a lead shortly after the half-time interval, it was Shabalala who stepped up to net the equaliser just ten minutes later, ensuring the Soweto giants salvaged a point from the contest in a 1-1 draw.

Sheppard admits to preparation confusion

The confusion surrounding the selection was further highlighted by the comments of Chiefs assistant coach Dillon Sheppard, who spoke to the media following the final whistle. Sheppard’s testimony suggested that the communication breakdown regarding the loan terms was absolute, as the coaching staff had spent their entire training week building a game plan that featured Abrahams as a central component.

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“I don’t want to comment too much about it because I didn’t know too much leading up to it, because we had prepared the game with him,” Sheppard explained to the media after the match. These remarks confirmed just how late the information reached the technical staff, suggesting a significant lapse in communication between the club's administrative department and the coaches on the training ground. The situation is particularly embarrassing for a club of Chiefs' stature, given the high stakes of the Betway Premiership season.

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Abrahams joined the Glamour Boys on a season-long loan deal ahead of the 2026/27 campaign, with the agreement including an option for the Soweto giants to make the move permanent next year. Interestingly, this specific clause was reportedly the same sticking point that prevented Orlando Pirates from signing the attacker previously.

Inconsistency plagues Amakhosi start

The drama surrounding Abrahams served as a distraction from what has been a stuttering start to the domestic season for Kaizer Chiefs. Although the club remains unbeaten in the league so far, the 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch marked their third consecutive league stalemate. With only three wins from their opening eight matches across all competitions, the pressure is mounting on the technical team to convert promising performances into three points. The lack of clinical finishing and defensive lapses continue to be a recurring theme for the side.

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Reflecting on the match as a whole, Sheppard acknowledged that the team’s performance levels dropped significantly after a bright start. The assistant coach noted that the players failed to maintain the standards they had set during the opening exchanges, allowing Stellenbosch to grow into the game and eventually take the lead.

“I think we controlled the early parts of the game with our possession and created some moments in the pockets, but as the game went on, we lost control a bit. We were too inconsistent with our performance,” he concluded.

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The Abrahams incident serves as a stern reminder of the importance of administrative diligence in modern football. For the player, it was a missed opportunity to build on what would have been his second start and fifth appearance for the club. As Kaizer Chiefs look ahead to their upcoming fixtures, they will be hoping to resolve these off-field issues to ensure the focus remains entirely on improving their league position and progressing in continental competition.