Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Rafael van der Vaart heaped praise on Frenkie de Jong on Monday evening. The former top footballer and pundit told NOS he is disappointed De Jong will not be with the Netherlands against Germany.

“Frenkie always gets criticised, and sometimes rightly so,” Van der Vaart said in a preview of the Netherlands' UEFA Nations League match. “That’s also because we always have high expectations of him.”

“Against Greece, he was back in the side. He is simply absolute world class. He can always make the difference. With his dribbles, with his passes. You could see he was feeling good, too.”

“It was all going very easily, and at 4-0 you can do whatever you like as far as I’m concerned,” says Van der Vaart. “Sometimes I think he plays sideways too much, but he can play these forward passes as well. I’m glad he’s showing that now.”

Advertisement Advertisement

De Jong's display against Greece also owed something to Joey Veerman's presence in the Netherlands midfield, according to Van der Vaart. “They spur each other on a bit, too.”

Related Topics

“When he sees Veerman play a ball like that, he thinks: hey, I can do that too. I thought they were a very good combination. It’s a shame they can’t play together in this match against Germany.”

De Jong played 45 minutes in last Friday's Nations League match against Greece, a 7-0 win. “I’ve only just come back from an injury, so that was fine,” he told NOS. “As a precaution? Yes. It’s not as if I’ve had much match practice, and with all the travelling, and a bit of history too, of course, there was no need to take a risk.”

Advertisement

Shortly afterwards, Xavi gave a different reason for De Jong's substitution. “Did he have to come off because of his fitness? No, no, no. His back was troubling him a bit. He said to me: mister, I can’t carry on playing. It had been troubling him before the match. Can he play again on Monday (against Germany, ed.)? Yes, I think so.”

A day later, it emerged that De Jong would return to Barcelona to continue working on his fitness. The club have since said in a statement that he has only strained a hip muscle. He may already be available for next weekend's match against Villarreal.