PSL title chasing Mamelodi Sundowns cannot afford to lose one game - Mosimane

The accomplished tactician indicated it is the survival of the fittest in the league title race

head coach Pitso Mosimane has stressed the importance of being consistent in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

This comes after Masandawana secured a 2-1 win over Bloemfontein at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday night.

The victory moved Sundowns to within four points of the league table leaders, with 10 matches left in the current campaign.

"At Sundowns we play every game to win, it's unfortunate that's why I feel sorry for them, the players because it's too much stress, too much pressure. You have to win all the games," Mosimane told SuperSport TV.

'We can't lose any game, if you lose a game in the league, the league is gone. If you lose the game on the weekend in the Nedbank Cup, the cup is gone. If you lose in , the is gone."

Mosimane is also pleased with his charges' high work-rate as they stretched their winning run to three league matches.

"But that's why we're here, we're here for that. Winning is in our DNA, it's in our culture. Our players work hard, Lebo [Lebohang Maboe], who missed the goal to score," he added.

"He works hard also. So it's very difficult to enter the team, you have to work hard. People think we play well because we pass the ball nice, no there's a lot of hard work."

Mosimane went on to defend his players after they collected five yellow cards in the second half ahead of their Nedbank Cup Last 16 match against lower division side Vaal University of Technology.

"Yes, we had to do what we had to do, if you want to keep going with the league, you don't want to have four players on three yellows, it's not gonna help you. It's not that we're delaying, no we don't delay the game," he added.

"Sundowns never delays the game and Denis [Onyango] was clattered there okay. So we had to do what we had to do, everybody does it. We can get the criticism we know it's gonna come but everybody does it. Did you see Pentjie Zulu do it over the weekend?" he asked.

"Everybody does it, it doesn't look nice but we had to do what we had to do. Sorry about the ugly play, but we're fighting for the league, it's the survival of the fittest."

Sundowns are set to host the ABC Motsepe League outfit at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.