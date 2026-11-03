PSL head coach reportedly steps down - ‘I just need to focus on my health’

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Polokwane City have been plunged into a search for a new leader after head coach Willy Moloto confirmed his departure from the Betway Premiership side. The tactical expert has decided to walk away from his role mid-season, citing a prolonged period away from the first-team environment.

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Moloto confirms City exit

In a surprising development for the Betway Premiership, Willy Moloto has officially vacated his position as the head coach of Polokwane City.

Moloto's tenure at the helm of Rise and Shine has come to an abrupt end following a period of uncertainty surrounding his presence on the touchline.

The outgoing coach spoke candidly about his situation, confirming that his absence from the training ground had become a significant factor in his final decision.

"Yes, I have resigned," Moloto said to Soccer Laduma. The news marks a significant shift for City, who must now find stability in their technical department to avoid slipping down the league table during this transitional phase.

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The club has yet to announce an interim replacement or a permanent successor to lead the team into their upcoming fixtures. Fans will be eager to see how the management responds to this sudden vacancy in the dugout as the season progresses.

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Health concerns take centre stage

Addressing the reasons behind his sudden departure, Moloto explained that his physical condition required his full attention. He noted that he had already spent a significant amount of time away from the daily operations of the football club before making the call to resign.

“I have decided to put the team first. I’ve been away from the team for almost two months now. So, I just need to focus on my health. I am okay. Remember, after the game of Siwelele, I went to the doctor and they booked me off for 10 days. So, I am strong now,” he added in his statement.

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Despite his recent medical hurdles, the coach struck an optimistic tone regarding his current state of recovery.