PSL club chairman breaks silence on shock exit - 'It's not that I left because of anything untoward'

Bongani Wati has moved to dispel rumours surrounding his exit from Kruger United, insisting that his decision to step down as chairman was purely personal.

In a bid to set the record straight, Wati explained that the intense demands of professional football had taken a significant toll on his personal life and external business interests. He clarified that the decision was his own and was not motivated by any internal conflict or negative circumstances within the club's boardroom. Wati emphasised that the transition was necessary for him to restore a balance that had been missing during the club's rapid rise through the divisions.

"The reason was to focus on business and family. It's not that I left Kruger because of anything [untoward], I needed to take a break from football to focus on business and family, which has been suffering for the past three years due to heavy involvement in football," Wati told KickOff.

"I have also been in and out of the country due to business, and this also affected my family. The club has to continue and grow. We will continue supporting the club. It doesn't mean that now I am no longer involved, I will stop supporting the club," he added.

The club has already moved to fill the void left by his departure by appointing Treasure Mathebula as the interim CEO.

Kruger United’s journey to the elite level of South African football has been nothing short of extraordinary, a trajectory Wati was central to.

This rapid ascent has placed the club under the national spotlight, but the step up in quality has proven to be a significant challenge on the pitch. The "Village Boys" have had a mixed start to life in the top flight, currently occupying 13th place in the league standings.

The highlight of their season so far remains a historic 1-0 victory over TS Galaxy last month, which secured their first-ever win in the top division.

Despite his exit, Wati’s legacy at the club is firmly established through the back-to-back promotions that brought top-tier football to his region.

The focus now shifts to how the interim leadership handles the pressures of the Premiership without one of its founding architects.

Fans will be watching closely to see if the stability Wati helped build can be maintained during this new era for the Mpumalanga side, as they aim to prove they belong among the country's elite.



