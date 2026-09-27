PSL club boss explains coach change - 'You lose once, you’ll receive CV’s on WhatsApp'

Richards Bay chairman Sifiso ‘Jomo’ Biyela has provided a fascinating insight into the cut-throat environment of the Betway Premiership following the arrival of Dimitar Nikolaev Pantev.









The Bulgarian tactician was officially unveiled as the club's new head coach earlier this week, stepping into the vacancy left by Ronnie Gabriel.

The previous incumbent opted to resign after a disappointing run of form that left the Natal Rich Boyz searching for their first victory of the new campaign after seven matches.

During the search for a replacement, Biyela noted how quickly opportunistic coaches and agents move when they sense blood in the water.

Speaking on Ukhozi FM’s Prime Time Sport with Victor Molefe, the club boss highlighted the relentless nature of the industry.

“We looked at his experience, a lot of wanted to take over,” Biyela explained.

“The funny thing is when you lose once just once, you’ll receive CV’s on WhatsApp. What I do, I just block that person.”

The chairman's comments reflect the volatility of the local game, where a single defeat can spark a flurry of unsolicited applications from individuals looking to capitalise on a club's misfortune. However, Biyela insisted that the process for selecting Pantev was far more calculated and professional.

“This time, we had several CV’s and we received a call from someone who told us about the coach and said look at his CV and we were impressed,” the chairman added.

Pantev arrives in KwaZulu-Natal with a reputation as a serial winner across the African continent. His recent resume is particularly impressive after leading Victoria United to the Cameroon Elite One title in 2023/24 and securing the 2024/25 Botswana Premier League title with Gaborone United.

Biyela believes that moving away from the local coaching pool will provide the tactical refresh necessary to climb the table.

“We interviewed him and we’re happy about his style of play and we believe he’ll fit. He won leagues in his country, in Cameroon, Botswana and also did well in Tanzania,” Biyela noted during his radio interview.

The decision marks a significant shift in strategy for the club, which has traditionally relied on domestic talent to navigate the rigours of the top flight.

The move comes after Richards Bay managed to secure only three points from their first seven games, all coming via draws. With four losses already recorded, the pressure was mounting on the board to make a decisive change.

“We felt let’s change this time around because we have been coached by local coaches,” Biyela concluded.

Pantev now faces the immediate challenge of stabilising a squad that has struggled for consistency, as the club looks to move away from the relegation conversation and toward the mid-table stability promised by their new manager's extensive continental pedigree.



