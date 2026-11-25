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The Premier Soccer League has taken decisive action to ensure the upcoming Carling Knockout Cup final receives the spotlight it deserves. By adjusting the domestic calendar, officials have cleared the path for both the Buccaneers and Amakhosi to focus entirely on their high-stakes encounter.

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Fixture adjustments for the Soweto giants

Orlando Pirates have been handed a significant boost in their preparations for the Carling Knockout Cup final against Kaizer Chiefs. The Premier Soccer League has confirmed the postponement of the Buccaneers' league encounter against Stellenbosch FC, which was originally slated for Tuesday, December 8. This decision ensures that Abdeslam Ouaddou’s side will have a clear week to prepare for the showpiece event on December 12, mirroring the schedule of their rivals at Naturena.

The fixture against the Cape Winelands side has faced multiple scheduling hurdles. It was initially moved from its December 5 slot to three days later to accommodate the Buccaneers' commitments in the CAF Champions League, where they are set to host RS Berkane. By pushing the game back even further to an undecided future date, the league has effectively removed any midweek distractions for the Soweto giants as they gear up for the trophy-deciding match.

For the first time since 2010, the two most supported clubs in South Africa will meet in the final of this specific competition. Sponsors and fans alike have expressed excitement at the prospect of a Soweto Derby final, an event that remains the pinnacle of domestic football.

Historically, Kaizer Chiefs have held the upper hand in trophy deciders during the PSL era. Out of five finals played between the two sides across various domestic competitions, Amakhosi have emerged victorious on four occasions, while Pirates have secured only one win.

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The postponement of the Stellenbosch game is not an isolated incident for the Buccaneers. The club’s run into the group stages of continental competition has necessitated a massive overhaul of their domestic calendar.

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Navigating a congested December calendar

Among the matches recently shifted for Orlando Pirates are high-profile meetings with Mamelodi Sundowns and AmaZulu. Specifically, the clash against Golden Arrows was moved to November 24, while the game against Polokwane City is now set for December 22.

Kaizer Chiefs face a slightly different trajectory as they head toward the December 12 final. The Glamour Boys travel to Gqeberha this Sunday for a meeting with Chippa United before making the trip to Richards Bay to face Milford FC on December 5.

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Following the conclusion of the Carling Knockout Cup, Chiefs will quickly return to league action. They are scheduled to host TS Galaxy at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on December 15, followed by another home fixture against Marumo Gallants at the same venue just four days later.

The venue for the final is yet to be officially confirmed by the league, but the anticipation continues to build across the country. With both teams now granted adequate recovery time and preparation windows, the stage is set for a classic encounter.