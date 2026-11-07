Premier Soccer League coach sacked after nightmare three-game tenure - 'Yes, it's true'

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Richards Bay have officially parted ways with head coach Dimitar Pantev following a disastrous start to his tenure in KwaZulu-Natal. The Bulgarian tactician leaves the club rooted to the bottom of the table after failing to register a single victory during his brief stay.

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Disastrous 46-day reign ends for Pantev

The ruthless nature of professional football in South Africa has been highlighted once again as Richards Bay confirmed the departure of head coach Dimitar Pantev.

Pantev managed the KZN-based side for just three matches, all of which ended in disappointing defeats. His debut on the touchline saw the team crashed out of the Carling Knockout following a heavy 4-1 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns.

The former Simba SC coach was quick to confirm his exit when contacted regarding his status at the club. "Yes, it's true," Pantev told Soccer Laduma when asked if he had been relieved of his duties. The outgoing manager chose not to elaborate further on the circumstances surrounding his dismissal or the internal friction that may have led to such a swift exit after only six weeks in charge.

Statistically, the situation is dire for the Natal Rich Boyz, who remain the only side in the top flight without a victory this season.

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Pantev’s arrival was initially seen as an opportunity to bring fresh ideas from his experience in East African football, but the transition proved difficult. The squad appeared to struggle with the tactical demands of the new regime, leading to the string of three-goal concessions that ultimately sealed the coach's fate. With the international break approaching, the club felt this was the optimal time to reset their technical team.

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Search for a new leader begins immediately

Following the confirmation of Pantev's exit, the Richards Bay board is already scouring the market for a suitable replacement who can ensure survival. Rumours have already begun to circulate regarding a potential return for familiar faces in the dugout. Initial reports suggest that the club could look to reunite Pitso Dladla and Ronnie Gabriel in a co-coaching capacity, as both individuals are currently without clubs and know the internal workings of the team well.

Dladla is currently unattached after being dismissed by Golden Arrows, while Gabriel has remained jobless since he was moved aside to make room for Pantev’s ill-fated appointment. The familiarity these two possess could be seen as a safe bet for a club desperate for immediate results.

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Phuti Mohafe is another name that has surfaced as a potential candidate on the club's shortlist. Mohafe has previously worked with Polokwane City and Marumo Gallants, earning a reputation for his ability to organize teams under pressure. The Richards Bay hierarchy is reportedly impressed with his track record and could initiate formal talks if the primary targets do not materialize in the next few days as they narrow down their list.

Additionally, the club has been linked with Simo Dladla, who is currently serving as an assistant coach at Young Africans in Tanzania. Dladla recently filled an interim role for the African giants before the appointment of Fadlu Davids was finalised.