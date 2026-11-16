The five-goal win was not simply a surprise in Berlin. Germany head coach Jürgen Klopp had hinted at this scenario before kick-off, in a remark that ARD played back to him after the final whistle, only for him to discover that his prediction had come true to the letter. Germany secured a resounding 5-0 victory over the Netherlands in their final international fixture of the year, clinching top spot in Group 2 and qualifying for the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals.
ARD presenter Esther Sedlaczek had a reminder ready for Klopp in his post-match television interview. Before the game, he'd said: "In the best case, we'll score five goals", as reported by Bild after the game. Klopp seemed surprised to hear it again. "Did I say that?" he asked, before the broadcaster played him a clip from his pre-match interview so he could check his own words.
Klopp had sounded hopeful before kick-off: "We have a good feeling, but we don't know what will happen. In the ideal scenario, we'll score five goals against them, but scoring even one will be hard enough." The UEFA Nations League quarter-final draw takes place next Friday. Germany head into it having closed their year with a historic win over their Dutch neighbours, one that made Klopp's prediction look almost scripted.
"Germany have not got rid of all their problems"
Jürgen Klopp made no secret of his admiration for the Germany team and its players. But he wasn't about to treat the win as proof that the side had shaken off all its problems.
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Speaking to ARD, Klopp said he'd fallen in love with the national team since taking charge, despite the image that had hung over the side beforehand: "In the summer, you had the feeling that the new coach would need to drink a lot to be able to enjoy watching the German national team. But I went there and fell in love with it at first sight."
He went on: "Wonderful footballers and special characters. But that was not how others saw them from the outside." Germany's World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico ended in the round of 32 with defeat to Paraguay, and former coach Julian Nagelsmann's departure followed. Klopp has since taken the team to the top of their group and into the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals, where Spain, the world champions, or Belgium could be waiting.
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As for what comes next, Klopp said: "I'm already excited about it". He refused, though, to read the big win as a sign that everything was fixed: "Of course, it would be absurd to think that we have already solved all the problems."
Klopp praised the attack, too: "If we manage to let our big talents loose, then playing against us won't be fun". The players, he noted, are still surprising themselves with what they produce on the pitch. He finished by stressing that this performance had raised the bar. Now the players carry extra responsibility to keep producing at that level in the period ahead.
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
My Favorite Articles:
The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?
Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?
The story of crypto levers... Is
Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?
Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!
Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?
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