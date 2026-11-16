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Three days after their emphatic 7-0 victory over Greece at the Johan Cruyff ArenA, the Netherlands face Germany on Monday. National team coach Xavi will pick Teun Koopmeiners to replace Frenkie de Jong, predicts Voetbalzone. The match at the Olympiastadion in Berlin kicks off at 20:45 and will be shown live on NPO3.

De Jong withdrew with an injury on Saturday, ruling him out in Berlin. Xavi had already ruled out Virgil van Dijk and Brian Brobbey, who missed the 7-0 win over Greece.

In goal on Monday, Bart Verbruggen will start for the Netherlands. Xavi will make no changes in defence, with Denzel Dumfries, Jan Paul van Hecke, Micky van de Ven and Jurriën Timber starting from right to left.

Koopmeiners came on against Greece and will take De Jong's place in midfield. Joey Veerman and Tijjani Reijnders complete the Netherlands' midfield.

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Up front, the Netherlands will also stick with the players who started against Greece. Crysencio Summerville opened the scoring in that match and gets another chance on the right. Donyell Malen, who also scored, will start as the central striker, with Cody Gakpo on the left.

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Next matches GER UEFA Nations League A 14:45 NED Watch

The Netherlands top Nations League group B with eleven points from five matches. Germany sit third, three points behind Xavi's side.

On Friday, Germany boosted their confidence with a 1-3 away win over Serbia. Florian Wirtz was among the scorers for national team coach Jürgen Klopp's side.

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September's meeting in Amsterdam ended 1-1 after Gakpo equalised in stoppage time, denying Germany a win.

Across 49 meetings, Germany have won eighteen times, the Netherlands twelve, and there have been nineteen draws. Monday's match will be the 50th between the two countries. The Netherlands have scored 80 goals and conceded 91.

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Predicted Netherlands starting XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Timber; Koopmeiners, Veerman, Reijnders; Summerville, Malen, Gakpo.