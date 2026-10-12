Pitso Mosimane wants his Bafana Bafana squad to 'replicate the Springboks in terms of depth'

The return of Pitso Mosimane to the national team hot seat has been met with immediate results, as South Africa secured vital wins against Guinea and Eritrea in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers before dispatching Egypt in a friendly.

“Coach Pitso said he didn’t have to change much and him returning for a second time doesn’t mean he has to change everything, the foundation has already been laid,” Majoro explained to IOL. The former striker noted that while new faces have been integrated into the squad to provide fresh energy, the collective identity of the team remains anchored by experienced internationals who have been part of the system for several years. This stability has allowed Mosimane to focus on tactical refinements rather than basic structural repairs during his first few weeks in charge.

“There are players there who have been there for a while and yes there are inclusions of fresh faces but it’s built on a stable group of players,” Majoro added.

By keeping the veteran presence in the dressing room, Mosimane has ensured that the tactical demands he places on the team are understood quickly. This approach has translated into a rise in the FIFA rankings, where South Africa recently broke into the world’s top 50, currently occupying 48th place globally and 10th on the African continent.

The perfect start has also been characterized by a clinical edge that was sometimes lacking in previous regimes. Against Eritrea, Bafana Bafana were ruthless in a 5-0 victory, while the 2-1 win over Guinea showed a resilience that Mosimane has long been known for in his club career.

“It was good for him and the group to start the qualifiers with back to back wins and even in situations where others may have felt that the performance must’ve been indifferent but they found a way to win and that’s the most important skill, if you have a team that’s willing to do anything to win than you’ve won as a coach,” Majoro said.

Beyond immediate results, Mosimane has set his sights on a long-term structural goal: creating a squad with enough quality to field multiple competitive starting line ups. Drawing inspiration from South Africa’s world-champion rugby team, the coach is eager to develop a deep pool of talent where the standard does not drop regardless of who is selected. This "Bomb Squad" mentality is designed to ensure that Bafana Bafana can survive injury crises and the heavy fixture congestion typical of international qualifying campaigns.

“I also heard him say he wants to replicate the Springboks in terms of depth, he wants to have 3/4 different teams and all of those teams can give you the same performance,” Majoro revealed.

This vision was put into practice during the recent friendly against Egypt, where Mosimane opted for wholesale changes to his starting eleven following the emphatic victory over Eritrea. Despite the rotation of personnel, the team managed to secure a 1-0 win, proving that the fringe players are capable of executing the coach’s tactical plan against top-tier opposition.

The emphasis on depth is also a strategic move to foster internal competition, ensuring that no player feels their spot in the starting line up is guaranteed. By bringing in younger talents and testing them in high-pressure environments like the Cairo clash with Egypt, Mosimane is preparing the next generation while keeping the current stars on their toes.

As Bafana Bafana look forward to their November AFCON qualifiers against Kenya, the focus will remain on sustaining this upward trajectory.

The challenge for Mosimane is to prove that this early success is not just a "new manager bounce" but the beginning of a genuine era of prosperity. With the squad depth increasing and a clear tactical blueprint in place, the foundations are being laid for a successful qualification campaign for both the Africa Cup of Nations and the 2026 World Cup.

The road ahead is difficult, but the early signs suggest that Mosimane’s second act could be even more impactful than his first.



