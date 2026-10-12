Pitso Mosimane responds to Arsene Wenger's Bafana Bafana World Cup feedback - 'Our box entries was especially lacking'

South Africa head coach Pitso Mosimane has vowed to conduct a comprehensive assessment of Bafana Bafana’s recent performances following the release of the FIFA Technical Study Group’s report on the 2026 World Cup. The legendary coach attended the CAF Strategy Conference in Cape Verde, where the continent's top football minds gathered to evaluate the progress of African nations on the global stage. Led by FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development, Arsene Wenger, the review aimed to provide a roadmap for the 2030 tournament cycle while dissecting what went right and wrong during the latest campaign.

Mosimane, who has never been one to shy away from technical scrutiny, admitted that the data provided by Wenger’s team was eye-opening for the Bafana technical staff. The report offered a balanced view of South Africa's tactical discipline versus their lack of clinical edge in the final third. Despite some positive metrics, the former Mamelodi Sundowns boss acknowledged that the team must evolve if they are to compete with the world's elite on a consistent basis.

"The report highlighted many aspects of Bafana's game during the World Cup, and our box entries was especially lacking but some of the other aspects we were not too bad in. All of this has been great for us coaches to go back and learn from these lessons," Mosimane told SABC Sport.

His assessment suggests that while the defensive structure and midfield build-up showed promise, the inability to penetrate the opposition penalty area remains the primary hurdle for the national team.

Wenger was supported in his analysis by a high-profile team including former Ghana head coach Otto Addo and FIFA’s performance analysis lead Aaron Ackerman. The collective data showed that African football is on a sharp upward trajectory, with nine out of the ten representatives from the continent reaching the knockout rounds. This record-breaking progression rate has set a new benchmark, yet the report also identified the "small margins" that still separate African sides from reaching the final four of the competition.

The study specifically pointed toward areas such as late-game management, counter-pressing efficiency, and physical presence within the penalty box as the key differentiators between the semi-finalists and the rest of the pack.

Beyond the tactical breakdown, the conference also served as a platform for coaches to discuss the administrative challenges that often hinder African national teams.

Mosimane noted that the dialogue extended to how FIFA can better support the growth of the game in Africa by ensuring coaches are given the space to work without external interference.

"Certain ideas were discussed to see how much better FIFA's contribution in Africa can be. The coach of Côte d'Ivoire was also brave enough to bring up the fact that federations have to provide more support and give more patience to their coaches," Mosimane added.

This call for patience and institutional support is seen as vital for Bafana Bafana, as Mosimane looks to build a sustainable culture of success rather than chasing short-term fixes.

With the 2030 World Cup already on the horizon, the lessons learned from Wenger and the FIFA technical team will be integrated into the national team's long-term planning.

The focus now turns to domestic development and ensuring that the next generation of South African talent is equipped with the tactical awareness required to improve those vital "box entry" statistics. Mosimane remains optimistic that with the right application of this data, Bafana Bafana can close the gap on the world's leading footballing nations.







