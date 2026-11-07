Pitso Mosimane refuses to name 'on fire' Soweto Derby midfielder vying for Bafana Bafana selection - 'We cannot ignore him'

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Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane has sparked intense speculation by revealing that a mystery Soweto Derby midfield star is firmly on his radar for future national team call-ups. The tactician opted to keep the player's identity under wraps, but his glowing assessment suggests a new face could soon be challenging the established order in South Africa’s engine room.

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The mystery man in Mosimane's sights

South Africa head coach Pitso Mosimane has teased the public regarding a new talent emerging from the country's most famous fixture. During an appearance on SABC Sport this week, the man affectionately known as 'Jingles' admitted that a specific individual caught his eye during the recent clash between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs. While Mosimane was careful not to explicitly name the player, he made it clear that the midfielder’s performances have reached a level that makes him impossible to overlook for the national side.

"There's this other midfielder who is an eight. I don't want to say the name, but yena uyashisa [he's on fire], and we cannot ignore him, right? He's been playing in the derby, just to give you an idea. He's an eight. He's a top player," Mosimane said. The comments have sent fans into a frenzy of speculation, as the coach looks to refine his squad for the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualification matches against Kenya.

The timing of these remarks is particularly notable given that the South African Football Association (SAFA) recently confirmed the 27-man roster for the November international window. Despite the squad being finalized for the immediate task at hand, Mosimane’s words suggest that the door remains wide open for those exhibiting domestic dominance. The coach is clearly looking for specific profiles to complement his existing core, particularly players who can operate as a dynamic 'number eight' in his preferred tactical setup.

Balancing loyalty with form

While the mystery player has clearly impressed, Mosimane was quick to stress that he still values the contributions of his current regulars, even those navigating difficult periods. He specifically pointed to Orlando Pirates midfielder Thalente Mbatha as a player who deserves patience and respect. Mbatha has been a key figure for the national team, but his recent form has been hampered by fitness issues, leading some observers to question his continued inclusion over in-form domestic alternatives.

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"People will say, why don't I see that? But I also have to respect Thalente [Mbatha] because he played in the World Cup," Mosimane explained. He further elaborated on the tactical requirements that keep players like Mbatha in the fold, regardless of temporary dips in rhythm. "Who is going to help me on defending my corner kicks and free-kicks? Because corner kicks and free-kicks are part of the game, you know. Look at the goal that Thalente scored. Yeah, and you can say he hasn't been in his usual form, but he has been injured. We have to give him a chance for him to come back, right? So, we can have that in the midfield."

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This balanced approach highlights the dilemma facing the Bafana Bafana technical team. While there is a clear desire to reward the "on fire" performers from the Soweto Derby, Mosimane remains committed to the structural integrity of his squad. Defending set-pieces and international experience are non-negotiable traits for the former Mamelodi Sundowns boss, meaning any newcomer must offer more than just creative flair to displace the established incumbents in the South African engine room.

Identifying the leading candidates

With Mosimane confirming the player featured in the recent Betway Soweto Derby, the list of potential candidates is relatively short. From the Orlando Pirates perspective, Thapelo Mokobodi stands out as the most logical choice. The 23-year-old was named Man of the Match in the derby and has been a creative force for the Buccaneers this season, registering two assists and creating seven chances across his seven appearances. His ability to link play from a deeper position fits the 'number eight' profile Mosimane described perfectly.

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On the other side of the Soweto divide, Kaizer Chiefs’ Lebohang Maboe remains a strong possibility. Mosimane is a well-known admirer of the former Sundowns man, who only missed the previous international camp due to a late injury. Other names in the frame include Simphiwe Selepe and Mthetheleli Mthiyane from Pirates, or the Amakhosi trio of Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Mduduzi Shabalala, and Maboe.

As Bafana Bafana prepare for their crucial double-header against Kenya, the internal competition for places is as fierce as it has been in years. Whether it is Mokobodi, Maboe, or a dark horse candidate, Mosimane’s public admission serves as a motivational tool for every local midfielder.