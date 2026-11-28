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South Africa's head coach has offered a clear route back into the international fold for the veteran forward. The former Brighton attacker has been in the international wilderness for over a year but could be set for a career revival in the South African top flight.

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The road back to the national team

Percy Tau’s future has become a major talking point in South African football as the striker looks to revive a career that has stalled since his departure from Vietnamese side Nam Dinh in May. The 32-year-old has not featured for the national team since the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho last year, leading to questions about his place in the current setup. However, Pitso Mosimane has made it clear that the door remains open for the "Lion of Judah" provided he can prove his fitness and productivity on the pitch.

“One thing I can guarantee you is around the mind he is very strong and I know he’s a hard trainer,” Mosimane told the iDiski Times. The coach noted that while the player’s work ethic is unquestionable, the lack of match rhythm is a factor that cannot be ignored. “His body will be good to take the PSL I know that. I can’t tell you about his absence from the game, if it will have an immediate impact or not,” the Bafana Bafana boss added, acknowledging the uncertainty surrounding the striker's sharpness after months away from the professional game.

Mosimane emphasized that reputations count for little when it comes to international selection, and Tau will be judged solely on his performances once he finds a new club. The coach is looking for goals and consistent game time as the primary metrics for a recall. “If he scores goals, plays well he’s back in the national team. It’s only what is happening on the pitch, or what’s happening on the pitch determines your position in the nationality team, am I right. Yes. So if he’s good, he must come and play,” he explained in a candid assessment.

The situation remains fluid as Sundowns continue to weigh up their options for the remainder of the season. For Tau, the objective is clear: secure a contract and start hitting the back of the net to force Mosimane's hand. With the national team seeking to solidify their squad for upcoming challenges, a fit and firing Tau would provide a significant boost in experience and quality, but the burden of proof lies firmly with the former Premier League man to show he still belongs at the highest level.

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Stiff competition for attacking places

Should Tau successfully navigate a return to professional football with Mamelodi Sundowns, he will face perhaps the most intense competition for places in his career. The Brazilians’ attacking department is currently stacked with talent, meaning regular minutes are far from guaranteed even for a player of his stature. Mosimane was quick to point out that the landscape of the South African frontline has shifted during Tau's time abroad, with several other forwards currently holding the advantage in terms of match fitness and form.

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The Bafana coach highlighted the specific obstacles Tau must overcome to reclaim his spot in the national side. “He’s competing against is it Brayan [Leon] the Colombian, he will be back [from injury]. He’s competing against Iqe [Iqraam Rayners]. He’s competing against [Lebo] Mothiba, so he has to do what he has to do,” Mosimane noted. This internal and external pressure means that Tau cannot rely on his past achievements to walk back into the starting eleven, whether at club level or for his country.

Despite the challenges ahead, Mosimane remains a firm admirer of the talent he helped nurture into a continental star. He described the forward as a "top player" and a "brave boy," suggesting that the technical ability that saw him move to Europe remains intact. The primary concern is simply the time away from the grass. “I’m not sure at this point in time of his condition because he’s been away a little bit, but at least Sundowns is still strengthening. So let’s see,” the coach remarked, keeping a close eye on the Chloorkop training ground.

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For Bafana Bafana, the reintegration of an experienced figure like Tau could be vital if he can match the output of younger rivals like Rayners. Mosimane’s philosophy is rooted in meritocracy, and his latest comments serve as both a challenge and a motivation for the striker. As the 2026 World Cup cycle progresses, the veteran forward knows exactly what is required to wear the national jersey again. If he can overcome the rustiness of his sabbatical, a triumphant return to the international stage may well be on the cards for one of South Africa's most decorated modern exports.