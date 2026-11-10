Percy Tau to join Mamelodi Sundowns squad in full training as transfer speculation intensifies

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Percy Tau has sparked a frenzy of excitement among the Mamelodi Sundowns faithful after returning to the club's Chloorkop training base. The 32-year-old, affectionately known as the "Lion of Judah," is back on familiar turf following an adventurous career path that spanned Europe, North Africa, and Southeast Asia.

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Familiar face returns to Chloorkop

Mamelodi Sundowns fans have received a significant boost with the news that Percy Tau is set to integrate into the first-team training sessions this week.

While the player has spent recent days working on his conditioning individually, the latest indications from club insiders suggest a more formal arrangement is now in place. Tau is expected to join the rest of Miguel Cardoso’s squad for full training sessions, a move that provides the head coach with a closer look at a player who remains one of the most decorated products of the club's youth system. His presence at the training ground comes at a time when the technical team is looking for a spark to reignite their season after exiting the CAF Champions League and losing the CAF Super Cup final.

The veteran forward has been a free agent since his stint with Thep Xanh Nam Dinh FC concluded earlier this year. His return to South Africa has naturally fuelled intense speculation regarding a permanent homecoming. For Cardoso, having a player of Tau's calibre around the camp offers both a tactical advantage and a leadership presence, even if a contract has not yet been officially tabled. The club has remained tight-lipped about a potential signing, having not responded to formal enquiries at the time of writing.

Strategic depth for Miguel Cardoso

The potential addition of Tau to the roster would significantly enhance a Sundowns attack that has already seen the return of another fan favourite, Cassius Mailula. With the heavy fixture congestion that traditionally accompanies Masandawana's season, Cardoso is understandably keen to explore all available avenues for squad depth. Tau’s versatility across the front line and his deep understanding of the club's philosophy make him a unique prospect for the Tshwane giants.

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Tau’s history with Sundowns is legendary, having played a pivotal role in the club's historic 2016 CAF Champions League triumph. His subsequent success at Al Ahly, where he claimed two more continental crowns and was named the CAF Interclub Player of the Year in 2023, underlines the wealth of experience he would bring back to the Betway Premiership. As the Brazilians look to recover from their Super Cup setback, integrating a player with such a winning mentality could prove to be a masterstroke for the technical team.

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According to sources cited by Soccer Laduma, the forward's return to training is a significant development that could open the door for a new chapter in his illustrious career. Although no official role has been defined, the sheer gravity of his presence at Chloorkop suggests that both parties are monitoring the situation closely. Whether this is merely a fitness-building exercise or the prelude to a blockbuster transfer is one of the biggest talking points in South African football this week.

Tau open to new career opportunities

Despite the strong links to Sundowns, Tau has made it clear that he is weighing his options carefully before committing to his next project. In a recent interview, the Witbank-born star hinted that his next move would be influenced by several personal and professional factors. "I will listen if there are offers; I’m not ruling out anyone. There’s a lot to take in, to consider. You have to consider age, how long the contract is and then family," Tau said during a discussion on Marawa Sports Worldwide.

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While interest from other local heavyweights like Kaizer Chiefs has been a topic of fan debate, there has been no concrete evidence of an approach from Naturena. For now, the focus remains firmly on Chloorkop, where Tau’s familiarity with the surroundings provides a comfortable environment for his transition back to the domestic game.

Sundowns fans will hope that the sentimental pull of a homecoming, combined with the club's ambition to dominate on the continent, will be enough to secure Tau's signature once again. For a team that prides itself on attacking flair, the prospect of seeing the "Lion of Judah" lead the line alongside the current crop of stars is a tantalising one. As training progresses this week, all eyes will be on Cardoso and the club hierarchy to see if they turn this training arrangement into a permanent reunion.