Parker has made Kaizer Chiefs’ decision harder

Kaizer Chiefs captain Bernard Parker showed he still has a lot to offer the Soweto giants after a brilliant performance in the 2-1 win over Orlando Pirates.

Parker has struggled for goals over the last three years and has come in for quite a bit of criticism from the supporters.

The Chiefs fans feel that he is one of several Amakhosi stars whose best years are behind, and that a squad rejuvenation is needed. A high proportion of the squad is indeed over 30.

It’s clear though that Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter still rates Parker highly, and his outstanding performance in the Soweto derby may just have given the coach extra justification in extending the player’s contract when it expires in three months time.

“Bernard Parker probably gave one of the best performances I’ve seen in from a PSL player,” said Baxter as per iDiski Times.

“So the talk of people saying he’s too old, I think people should absolutely put that one away for a while anyway because if he plays like that he gets into any team in the PSL.



“Bernard ran more than anyone in the team today, he ran over 13kms. David Beckham was praised to the high heavens when he ran 12.4km against Greece in a World Cup qualifier for England, Bernard ran over 13.”

Positional switch

Parker operated in central midfield against Pirates, where his tenacity and reading of the game proved match-winning against the Buccaneers.

It has however possibly been his versatility which has worked against Parker over the past couple of seasons, as he’s been alternated between central midfield, wide midfield, as a targetman, and as a number 10.

It’s perhaps fair to say that his days as a striker are over, and he shouldn’t be asked to play up front. But as a central midfielder – a playmaker and a ball winner, it appears he still has a lot to give. In a squad with quite a lot of options in the middle of the park, Parker arguably brings more than several of the other midfielders.

Experience, club ethos

It’s not only Parker’s football pedigree which makes him an asset in the engine room, but also his experience and the way he leads by example with a whole-hearted approach, as we saw against Pirates. When on song, he inspires those around him and gets his teammates to raise their game.

While a squad clearout of the older legs is probably needed, the club would also want to be mindful of losing too much experience – you need some of the older players to pass on the club culture to the next generation.

Of all the team’s current veterans, Parker seems best suited for that role and could well end up extending his playing career at Chiefs by another couple of seasons, even if he is not an automatic starter.

Do you think Chiefs should extend Parker's contract? Please comment below.