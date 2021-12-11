Orlando Pirates vs TS Galaxy Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Orlando Pirates have an opportunity for a massive climb up on the Premier Soccer League table and spend the night on second spot when they host TS Galaxy at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Despite struggling for consistency, seventh-placed Buccaneers need to beat their visitors from Mpumalanga to go just behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

But that is also subject to Masandawana recording victory in a late fixture against SuperSport United who are third on the standings.

Pirates’ stay could, however, be shortlived due to Sunday’s fixtures involving Royal AM, Stellenbosch as well as the Kaizer Chiefs versus Sekhukhune United clash.

But victory would be important for Pirates to atone for failing to win their last two league games and even if they lose second spot, they would still stay closer to teams above them in chasing Sundowns.

They face TS Galaxy who are just three points more than basement side Baroka FC.

Game Orlando Pirates vs TS Galaxy Date Saturday, December 11 Time 17:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Pirates captain Happy Jele is still out nursing his knee injury sustained at the end of October.

That has seen him missing seven games and this will be the eighth match out.

Also not available for Saturday’s match are Vincent Pule, goalkeeper Richard Ofori and Godman Mosele who are still recovering from injuries while defender Thulani Hlatshwayo and striker Zakhele Lepasa are doubtful.

But Thembinkosi Lorch could start after coming on as a substitute against AmaZulu following some four months out with a shoulder injury.

TS Galaxy arrive at Orlando Stadium without defender Igor Makitan who is serving his last match of suspension after picking a red card away at Marumo Gallants.

Forward Augustine Kwem could be given some playing minutes after recovering from a hip injury that has sidelined him since August.

The Nigerian sat on the bench in their last match against Chippa United.

Match Preview

Pirates might not be high on morale, having managed just one win in their last five games with the other results being three draws and a defeat.

While their defence appears to have stabilised with the Ntsikelelo Nyauza-Olisa Ndah centre-back partnership, scoring five goals in as many games could be a concern for Pirates.

That puts pressure on the return of Lorch to shake up their attitude in the attack.

TS Galaxy, on the other hand, appear to be on a slow recovery path since the arrival of coach Sead Ramovic and they have managed two wins, as many defeats and a draw in their five outings.

They arrive at Orlando Stadium after the 3-1 victory over Chippa United on Tuesday.

Article continues below

Pirates and TS Galaxy have met just two times before, with the Mpumalanga side enjoying a better record after upsetting the Soweto giants 1-0 in their last match in May.

This was after Galaxy had forced a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture at Orlando Stadium in January.