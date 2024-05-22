Chelsea's owners are clueless! Worst-run club in football have made yet another massive mistake with Mauricio Pochettino's exit - and now Stamford Bridge could turn toxic

The Blues are in danger of turning their fanbase against them after parting with the Argentine by mutual consent

Chelsea fans should be desensitised to managerial sackings by now. Since 2000, 23 men have sat in the Stamford Bridge hot seat. However, when Mauricio Pochettino's departure was confirmed on Tuesday, the outpouring of outrage was palpable.

It was comparable to the backlash Todd Boehly and Co received when fan favourite Thomas Tuchel was shown the exit door - and the supporters weren't the only ones hacked off. Striker Nicolas Jackson also hinted at his frustration in a charged farewell post on social media.

"Love you, coach. Wish we could stay together more. But may God continue to bless you and your family. Thanks for the advice and support, you're a true lion and fighter, wish you all the best," he wrote on Instagram, accompanying the post with a pair of facepalm emojis.

These sentiments are likely shared by other members of the Chelsea squad too. Throughout everything this season, the players have retained faith in their manager. And they were rewarded at the end of the campaign, when a spectacular five-game winning run secured a sixth-placed finish. Now though, that positive feeling has been obliterated and Chelsea are back to square one.