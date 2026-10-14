Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs: Soweto Derby tickets on sale now - pricing and packages

To purchase tickets go to My Ticket and join the queue.

General Tickets

Level 1

Match ticket: R140

Match ticket plus Gautrain return bus transport: R165

Next matches ORP Premier Soccer League 09:30 KAC

Match ticket plus Rea Vaya return transport: R200

Level 2

Match ticket: R200

Match ticket plus Gautrain return bus transport: R225

Match ticket plus Rea Vaya return transport: R260

Kids

Match ticket: R50

Match ticket plus Gautrain return bus transport: R75

Match ticket plus Rea Vaya return transport: R110

Hospitality Packages

Premium Viewing Lounge

The Premium Viewing Lounge includes one match ticket for access to a fully-staffed lounge with a three-course buffet and a premium bar service, along with one parking ticket provided for every four hospitality tickets purchased. This is priced at R5,795 per person.

Goldrush Dome - Non-Viewing Lounge

The Goldrush Dome non-viewing hospitality package includes reserved stadium seating for match viewing along with exclusive access to the Goldrush Dome indoor venue. It features a buffet meal and premium bar service served before and after the match, opening at 12h30 and reopening post-match from 17h30 to 19h30. This package is priced at R5,395 per person (excluding VAT).



