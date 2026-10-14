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Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs: Soweto Derby tickets on sale now - pricing and packages

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates

Tickets for the PSL clash at FNB Stadium on Saturday, October 31 are available to buy online from My Ticket. However, patience will be required as demand is high.

To purchase tickets go to My Ticket and join the queue.

General Tickets

Level 1

Match ticket: R140

Match ticket plus Gautrain return bus transport: R165

Match ticket plus Rea Vaya return transport: R200

Level 2

Match ticket: R200

Match ticket plus Gautrain return bus transport: R225

Match ticket plus Rea Vaya return transport: R260

Kids

Match ticket: R50

Match ticket plus Gautrain return bus transport: R75

Match ticket plus Rea Vaya return transport: R110

Hospitality Packages

Premium Viewing Lounge

The Premium Viewing Lounge includes one match ticket for access to a fully-staffed lounge with a three-course buffet and a premium bar service, along with one parking ticket provided for every four hospitality tickets purchased. This is priced at R5,795 per person.

Goldrush Dome - Non-Viewing Lounge

The Goldrush Dome non-viewing hospitality package includes reserved stadium seating for match viewing along with exclusive access to the Goldrush Dome indoor venue. It features a buffet meal and premium bar service served before and after the match, opening at 12h30 and reopening post-match from 17h30 to 19h30. This package is priced at R5,395 per person (excluding VAT).


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