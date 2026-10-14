Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs: Soweto Derby tickets on sale now - pricing and packages

To purchase tickets go to My Ticket and join the queue.
General Tickets
Level 1
Match ticket: R140
Match ticket plus Gautrain return bus transport: R165
Match ticket plus Rea Vaya return transport: R200
Level 2
Match ticket: R200
Match ticket plus Gautrain return bus transport: R225
Match ticket plus Rea Vaya return transport: R260
Kids
Match ticket: R50
Match ticket plus Gautrain return bus transport: R75
Match ticket plus Rea Vaya return transport: R110
Hospitality Packages
Premium Viewing Lounge
The Premium Viewing Lounge includes one match ticket for access to a fully-staffed lounge with a three-course buffet and a premium bar service, along with one parking ticket provided for every four hospitality tickets purchased. This is priced at R5,795 per person.
Goldrush Dome - Non-Viewing Lounge
The Goldrush Dome non-viewing hospitality package includes reserved stadium seating for match viewing along with exclusive access to the Goldrush Dome indoor venue. It features a buffet meal and premium bar service served before and after the match, opening at 12h30 and reopening post-match from 17h30 to 19h30. This package is priced at R5,395 per person (excluding VAT).