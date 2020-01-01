Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu FC: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Bucs are hoping to move closer to the two teams with a victory over Usuthu, who are keen to climb out of the relegation zone with a win in Soweto

are set to square off with FC in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

The Buccaneers are in great form at the moment having recorded their third successive win when they defeated 3-1 in their previous match.

The victory also stretched Bucs' unbeaten run to seven league games and Josef Zinnbauer's side will be looking to make it four wins in a row against AmaZulu.

Usuthu's struggles in the league continued when they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to in their previous match.

The defeat extended their winless run to four matches and Jozef Vukusic knows that a win over Pirates would ease the pressure on him.

Game Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu FC Date Saturday, January 25 Time 18:00

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be screened live on SuperSport TV in .

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SS4

Pirates will be without defenders Abel Mabaso and Ntsikelelo Nyauza, who are both suspended, but they will welcome back Vincent Pule after the winger served his suspension against Highlands Park.

Zinnbauer will be hoping current PSL top goalscorer Frank Mhango continues his scoring form having netted seven goals in his last five games and he could be key to a win over Usuthu.

Pirates find themselves fifth on the league standings and they will climb up to fourth spot with a win in Orlando - two points behind second-placed .

Meanwhile, AmaZulu have no suspension concerns heading into this encounter and they have not reported any injuries in their camp.

Vukusic will pin the Durban-based side's hopes of securing a victory on their prolific marksman Bonginkosi Ntuli, who has 10 league goals this season and he will be looking to inspire his side to a win in Soweto.

AmaZulu are placed 16th on the league standings and a victory over Pirates will see them climb out of the relegation zone and move closer to the top eight.

Match Preview

Pirates boast the longest unbeaten home record in the league as they are undefeated in their 22 matches as hosts.

Looking at their last five home matches, they have netted 10 goals averaging two goals per game, while keeping two clean sheets in the process.

On the other hand, AmaZulu were undefeated in their last three away matches in the league until they lost to Maritzburg in Pietermaritzburg.

They have relied too much on Ntuli for goals having failed to score in three of their last five games on the road and conceded five times.

In head-to-head stats since 1985, Pirates and AmaZulu have clashed in 58 league matches.

Bucs have the upper hand having claimed 25 victories compared to 10 for Usuthu, while 23 games have ended in a draw.

The first round league clash between the two teams ended in a goalless draw in Durban earlier this season.