Orlando Pirates to make decision on defender Saralina

The Buccaneers lost four centre-backs during the current transfer window and have signed two central defenders while considering another

Orlando Pirates could turn to former South Africa Under-20 international Shane Saralina to fortify their defence.

On their magazine television show Up The Bucs, the Soweto giants introduced Saralina as one of their new signings.

But club administrator Floyd Mbele says the coaches are yet to make a determination on the 25-year-old centre-back who was playing for Pele Pele in the third division last season.

“Yes, he has been training with the first team. He has always been part of the Pirates group,” Mbele told GOAL.

“He is not a new player actually, remember he was playing for our development team Pele Pele. But the coaches are yet to make a final decision on the player. You can get in touch later on and we will give you the final position.”

Salarina has emerged in the picture just as the Buccaneers lost four central defenders - Happy Jele, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Ntsikelelo Nyauza and Kwanda Mngonyama.

They have so far signed two centre-backs in Tapelo Xoki and Bafana Bafana player Nkosinathi Sibisi.

The decision to keep Saralina might also depend on the club failing to find another centre-back after Pirates missed out on signing Iraq defender Mustafa Nadhim.

Innocent Maela could also be converted into playing at the heart of defence, a position he has operated in before.

Saralina is a left-footed defender who went to the 2017 Fifa Under-20 World Cup with South Africa.

He has previously played for Cape Town Spurs and Cape Umoya United.