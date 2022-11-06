Orlando Pirates’ Timm to snatch Soweto derby bragging rights back from Kaizer Chiefs?

The Buccaneers holding midfielder won the Man-of-the-Match award in his side’s 1-0 MTN8 final win over AmaZulu in Durban on Saturday evening

With Miguel Timm back for Orlando Pirates ahead of the Black Label Cup Soweto derby with Kaizer Chiefs, Bucs could have the edge they need to claim revenge.

Timm was the pick of a bunch of excellent Pirates players in the final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium and constantly seemed to be ahead of everyone else with his sense of anticipation, ball-winning skills and incisive passing.

Energetic, passionate and not afraid to get stuck in, it was Timm’s attitude as much as his application which got Bucs on the front foot and helped them dominate the midfield battle against Usuthu.

The Durban-born, Johannesburg-raised midfielder's performance in the MTN8 final was no surprise – he’s consistently been among Pirates’ best players all season long. He’s needed to be exceptional to get into the team ahead of players such as Ben Motshwari, Goodman Mosele and Fortune Makaringe.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has made no secret of his preference for youth, but such has been Timm’s outstanding form that he has been called up at the age of 30 for the friendly international matches against Mozambique and Angola.

Derby boost

The immediate focus however for Timm will be the Black Label clash with Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

He missed last weekend’s league defeat against Amakhosi due to suspension but now gets a chance to help his team exact revenge and put an end of four consecutive Soweto derby losses.

He was sorely missed in the 1-0 derby defeat - not only for what he personally brings to the team, but for the platform his work rate and game-reading provide for the likes of Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo and others to thrive.

Without Timm in the derby, Chiefs midfielders Njabulo Blom, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Yusuf Maart were able to thrive.

But with the Buccaneers’ general back, the Glamour Boys will have a much harder time dictating play.

That, together with Pirates’ confidence and momentum from winning the cup, could just give them the edge over Chiefs this coming weekend.

Remarkable rise

After a slow start to life in the PSL with Bidvest Wits and later Mpumalanga Black Aces, where he endured a lot of time on the bench, Timm spent two seasons in the United States with Phoenix Rising in the MLS reserve league.

On his return to South Africa he largely remained under the radar after signing for Chippa United, before a productive stay with Maritzburg United and then two good seasons with Marumo Gallants.

It was still a sizable step to play for one of the country’s best-supported clubs in Pirates, but Timm has taken the challenge in his stride and thrived on the pressure and expectation.

"People doubted me when I joined Pirates,” he told SuperSport TV after the final. “But it's okay, everyone is entitled to their opinion. I know what I do every day and how I live my life. I live and breathe soccer and ever since I joined here, Orlando Pirates has been my way of life.

"I try to be in sync with the club, in the way that I live and do things. So the results will speak on the field."

It’s that passion for his club - where Timm once played as a young junior - which could give Bucs the edge in the next derby.